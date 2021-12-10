Editor’s Note: The News-Graphic has a policy not to identify victims of sexual assaults unless they specifically ask to be identified. Ava Stokes made her request.
Just hours before facing the man convicted of her rape, Ava Stokes gave Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse Johnson a gift.
Muse Johnson had led the prosecution against Cody Alan Arnett, 35, the man who had entered Stokes Georgetown College dorm room and repeatedly raped, sodomized and terrorized Stokes, who was then 18 year-old for more than two hours. Muse Johnson experienced a similar incident when a client kidnapped her and attempted to rape and kill her in 2006.
So, the two women are kindred souls. But neither wants to be called a “victim.”
“She is doing amazingly well,” Muse Johnson said about Stokes on Tuesday after Arnett was formally sentenced to life in prison. A jury in July sentenced Arnett to six life sentences plus 20 years for the rape, but Circuit Court Judge Jeremy Mattox said he would only issue a single life sentence due to state law. Even so, Mattox added he hoped Arnett never saw another day of freedom.
“I knew when she gave me the gift that she is going to be all right,” Muse Johnson said. “Anyone who can think of someone else when they are about to face their own rapist is someone who is very strong. What she did was so sweet, but it tells you what kind of person she is.”
Stokes faced Arnett during the sentencing and looked him straight in the eyes. As she faced Arnett she described in intimate detail what she went through during the actual rape and later as investigators used a rape kit to collect her clothes and body fluids. She told how she felt with Arnett’s scent and his semen still inside her, unable to bathe for hours after the incident.
“You are a monster,” she told Arnett.
Today, Stokes is in college close to her family and is undecided what career she will pursue, but those close to her suspect it may be in law and it may be as a victim’s advocate. She has said she wants to help others who find themselves in situations similar to her own.
“Ava Stokes is a survivor, not a victim,” said Muse Johnson. “She fought her way out of a life and death situation September 23, 2018, and she had fought the defendant every step of the way.
“Her statement today at sentencing was empowering and bold. I could not be prouder of her.”
