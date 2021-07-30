Editor’s note: The following contains some graphic information. The News-Graphic also does not include any identifying information about victims of sexual assault.
The trial against a man accused of raping an 18-year-old Georgetown College student in campus housing in 2018 concluded Tuesday afternoon with tears and an emotional testimony from the victim.
Following six days of testimony and less than two hours of deliberation, Cody Alan Arnett, 35, was found guilty of one count of first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree tampering with physical evidence. After the verdict, the jury deliberated for 15 more minutes and found Arnett guilty of a first-degree persistent felony offender charge.
“He took all of my joy,” the victim told to the courtroom through tears on Monday afternoon.
According to the arrest citation, Arnett entered the victim’s residence at Hambrick Village on Georgetown College’s campus and forced her to have sexual intercourse with him at knifepoint on at least three occasions.
The victim reaffirmed earlier testimony given by several of her roommates that she had been the designated driver the night of the assault, stating that she drove her roommates and volleyball teammates to and from the Tipsy Cow in Georgetown. Arnett later testified that he was also at the Tipsy Cow watching a University of Kentucky football game that night.
After driving them through Taco Bell and dropping them off at their respective dorms, she said she came home and was talking with her roommates on the couch when she started to doze off around 2 a.m. She testified that she woke up with Arnett’s hand over her mouth and a knife to her throat with him muttering the words, “Don’t make a sound or I’ll slit your throat.” She said Arnett proceeded to rape her in the living room of the residence.
“I just felt so helpless. I just wanted to die. I wanted him to get it over with,” she said with more tears in her eyes. “I kept thinking about my little sisters and my parents, how they’re going to have to tell my baby sisters that their sister was killed.”
She also told investigators she had never met Arnett. In her testimony, she stated that she asked him how he knew her, to which he responded “I don’t” and continued assaulting her. She also brought up his smell, which was earlier testified to by the EMS first responder and sexual assault nurse at the hospital.
“I just could not get over the smell,” she said. “All I could smell was cigarette smoke and body odor. I was petrified.”
She told the court that she lied about nobody else being in the house because she knew “enough to know that you stay where you are.”
After the rape on the living room couch, she said he forced her into the bathroom at knifepoint, where he proceeded to rape her at least two more times. She also said he used soap in the bathroom to clean her genitals in order to remove evidence, saying to her “Now there’s no evidence.”
But while he was performing oral sex on her in the bathroom, the victim stated she was able to grab the knife from the bathroom counter and proceeded to stab Arnett at least three times before fleeing into the shower. She said she had learned self-defense from her father, who earlier testified that he was in the military and had martial arts training.
Then, as testified earlier in the trial by the roommates, one of her roommates came downstairs along with another roommate’s boyfriend after they heard a “blood-curdling” scream. The roommate knocked on the door multiple times before the victim, who was in the shower, answered in a “shaky” voice. The roommates testified that it was then that they saw the man’s reflection in the mirror, ran upstairs and called the authorities.
The victim stated that after being stabbed Arnett took a tapestry from the wall and attempted to wipe up the blood and use a spray of some type on the blood stains. He then peeked out the door and walked away. But he was caught exiting the residence by Georgetown College Campus Safety, who were the first ones on the scene.
The victim’s father fought back tears describing how these events have changed his daughter and family.
“It was my little girl,” he said. “I’ve seen (her) in the stands injured with a competitive fire in her eyes and it was nothing. There was nothing in her eyes. Everything changed in (her) life.”
Her father testified that she dropped out of Georgetown College because she was unable to return, would only sleep during the day while he was working from home, and couldn’t shower unless one of her sisters were in the room with her.
“It was almost like she had given up.”
The victim’s mother testified to the victim’s existing relationship with a young man for two years prior to the assault. But ultimately the couple ended things, as the victim testified she “felt like I didn’t even want to be touched like that again.”
Arnett then testified as the defense’s only witness, stating that the sex between him and the victim was consensual. He claimed he met the victim in the breezeway of Hambrick Village that night, complimented her and she invited him in for casual sex, which was not shown on the surveillance video earlier in the trial. He maintained a similar story of where the sex occurred within the apartment as the victim.
After he was unable to perform, Arnett said he insulted the victim’s genitals and called her several vulgarities. Because of this, he turned around on the toilet seat to crush a pill when he claimed the victim returned from the kitchen with the knife and stabbed him multiple times.
It should be noted that a forensic expert in this case testified that Arnett’s DNA was found on both the blade and the handle of the knife. The forensic expert said the match to Arnett was one in 580 trillion.
Throughout the trial and in closing statements, Arnett’s defense team primarily cited a mishandling of the case by Georgetown Police Department and a lack of physical evidence.
Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse ripped apart Arnett and his team’s story piece by piece in her closing statement, calling Arnett’s versions of events “absurd” and “manufactured.” She also brought up the surveillance video, which shows Arnett pacing outside of the victim’s apartment for 49 minutes prior to entering.
“Your doubt can’t be doubt, it has to be reasonable,” Muse said. “I don’t believe that 14 coincidences can exist in this little vacuum of time. He doesn’t even know the words he said that were so charming she dropped her pants for 90 minutes of sex. She said she felt hopeless and froze when the roommates knocked on the door. Tell me what you would do after two hours of being raped repeatedly and sodomized with a knife.”
Muse then pleaded with the jury to find Arnett guilty on every charge.
“We’ve blown past a reasonable doubt,” she said. “Return a verdict that justice matters, that common sense matters, that what happened matters. I’m asking you to find him guilty on every single charge.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Arnett was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences for the felony charges plus an additional 20 years for the tampering with physical evidence charge. His formal sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.