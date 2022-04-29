Sewer customers for Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service (GMWSS) need to brace for a rate increase tied to increased costs of the shutdown and redesign for Waste Water Plant One.
During Monday’s meeting of the Georgetown City Council, GMWSS general manager Chase Azevedo outlined the cost associated with the construction shutdown of the plant last fall. The council eventually approved a $14.3 million change order pushing the cost of the plant from $49.8 million to $64.3 million and extending the completion date 12-to-18 months.
“The current rate structure, implemented in 2019, cannot absorb a price increase of this magnitude,” Azevedo said. “GMWSS will immediately begin working on a rate study with recommendations to be presented to the (GMWSS) board and (city) council as soon as possible to address these cost escalations, and to ensure bond rating and coverage, requirement for the new project cost, are secured.”
Groundbreaking for the sewer plant was held April 2021, but in September significant engineering flaws were discovered and construction was halted. GRW Engineering was determined to be at fault, and some 11 structures within the plant had to be redesigned and some had to be torn down. At the time of the shutdown, officials estimated over $5 million of concrete had already been poured and much of that would have to be torn out.
The city-owned utility hired forensic engineering firm Wiss, Janney, Elstner & Assoc. (WJE) to work with original engineers, GRW Engineering to redesign the flawed structures. The cost for WJE is at $257,000, Azevedo said.
Due to current inflation and supply chain issues, the cost for materials that could not be purchased during the shutdown is estimated at $2.65 million and the cost from the actual shutdown is estimated at $1.2 million.
“The structural design errors that resulted in the construction delay and the price change order were not of GMWSS’ making,” Azevedo said. “GMWSS will seek cost recovery through the design engineer, as well as pursue any and all funding opportunities to help minimize the impact to our customers.”
There is no specific timetable regarding details on a rate increase.
Attorneys for the city and GRW Engineering have begun negotiations in an effort to recoup some of the costs of the shutdown. The engineering flaws were discovered Sept. 2, 2021, so if the city must pursue legal actions, it must do so by Sept. 2 of this year due to the statute of limitations. Mayor Tom Prather expressed optimism that an agreement can be reached.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.