COVID-19 vaccinations are ramping up now that there are three different vaccines available.
Scott County has started receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in addition to the Moderna vaccine, enabling the pace to pick up significantly, said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director. The J&J vaccine is a single dose, which will quickly increase the number of people fully vaccinated.
“By this Sunday we will have given 8,000 total shots in Scott County,” Miller said. “Roughly, 7,000 Moderna and 1,000 J&J. We have completed phases 1a, 1b and this week we are moving into 1c.”
Phase 1c is essential workers and anyone older than 60 years of age with high risk conditions. State officials estimate this is the single largest group and includes some 1.3 million people.
WEDCO will be using the J&J vaccine exclusively this week for first-timers, but will also provide about 600 second-dose vaccines of the Moderna. Appointments for the second shot are made at the time of the first dose.
“People can sign up for one vaccine or the other, but we will not run them (J&J or Moderna) simultaneously,” Miller said. “For example, if they sign up this week, they will receive the J&J shot.”
Because the number of vaccines available has increased, WEDCO plans to continue to use the Scott County Public Library due to space. Vaccines will be distributed on Friday by appointment only, which can be made at www.wedcohealth.org. The traffic on the website is typically heavy Monday morning while people are signing up, but begins to slow down later in the morning and Monday afternoon, states the WEDCO Facebook page. Those who do not have a computer or who need help can call 859-234-8750, Option 6, then 2.
“Things are running very smoothly,” she said. “The library has allowed us to use their facility, and it’s a great partnership.”
WEDCO has been able to utilize nurses across the district, as well as WEDCO staff members to facilitate the vaccination process, Miller said. The typical process takes about an hour, which includes 15 minutes of observation.
“Because we have a large amount of vaccine, we need the following from our community: patience and understanding that lines will be longer than usual,” states WEDCO’s Facebook page. “Please show up at your appointment time, not hours earlier as this adds to the frustration. Please wear clothing that can be easily altered to receive an injection and do your part and bring the form completely filled out of possible.
“This helps with long lines tremendously.”
The number of confirmed cases in Scott County has begun to drop, but remains high, according to health and state officials. There were 83 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Scott County during the first five days of March with an additional hospitalization. Through March 5, Scott County has had 4,374 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 68 people hospitalized and 28 deaths.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kentucky was on March 6, 2020 in neighboring Harrison County.
