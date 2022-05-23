Every Monday and Wednesday when students are dismissed from school, volunteers get to work in the Faith Baptist Church gymnasium to help second, third and fourth graders further develop their reading skills.
Stations are set up for students to work with their mentors on phonics, art activities and more, said Gayla Thompson, a co-director of the reading camp.
“It has been an ongoing program,” she said. “The most rewarding part is seeing the growth in the students and how they develop over time. It’s a process in which you start at the very beginning with them, and see how they learn to love to read.”
Students enjoy coming to the reading camp each week, being a part of the group and participating in the activities, Thompson said. She added there are currently 12 students attending.
“We have access to the gym. That’s where we primarily set up our stations unless the weather’s really good, then we set up outside. We have the playground outside here at the church that we have access to. So, generally, we are either working in the gym or outside,” she said.
Elizabeth Sands-Wise, another co-director, said her journey with the students began roughly seven years ago when she was a guest. She said she volunteered as a mentor for two years before working with Thompson as a co-director.
The reading camp has also been expanded, adding a summer program for students involved during the school year, said Wise.
“We have them all day for a week. Usually we do a typical program, like our reading camp, in the mornings, and then in the afternoons, we’ll do field trips,” she said.
The directors work with Southern Elementary School Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC), Wise said, teaming up with teachers to identify students who are behind in reading.
“They’re at least a few years behind reading level wise, so we meet them where they are. The sorts of things that we do, one-on-one reading, has always been a component of the program. So for at least a portion of every time we gather, they are reading one-on-one, aloud with a volunteer or mentor,” she said.
“If they are pre-readers, a lot of that is helping with more basic phonics or sight word recognition. We have varied the other sessions that they’re part of. We’ve had art sessions and usually Gayla does science or geography. We’ve had music this year, where the music is songs based on sight words. We have phonics games this year as a session, but even when we’re doing art or science, we’re focusing on vocabulary, teaching them how to look things up in dictionaries, which is sort of basic alphabetization.”
During the first week of reading camp, Leveled Reader books are used to see what the students know and what they do not, showing the mentors what they have learned and what they need to work on., Wise said.
“We don’t assume knowledge. We let them kind of show what they’ve learned, but we don’t get a report from their teachers to know how well they’re doing. We just know they’ve been identified as being weak in some areas related to reading,” she said.
Although the camp doesn’t work directly with other elementary schools, Wise said it is possible other schools have similar programs set up through their FRYSCs.
“I would think that any parent whose child is in a public school has access to their Family Resource Coordinator, and there may be similar programs. I think studies have repeatedly shown us that early literacy skills make a difference to the life outcomes of every child. That’s not just graduating from high school, but that’s attending college, getting jobs, even being a really good hands-on parent and knowing how to help your own children with knowing how to read.
“That starts so early, it actually starts long before we’re meeting these children. It’s even before preschool, to be honest, the words that children are exposed to, from the time that they’re born makes a difference to their brain development and their linguistic development. You can talk to almost any pediatrician, and they’ll tell you to read to your baby because verbal acquisition matters from the beginning. And so by trying to jump in and help children who are behind, according to the public school system, is a way for us to say, ‘We think it matters,’ that your life matters. The more that they learn now, it’s going to make a difference to who they are when they’re 40 years old, like me,” Wise said.
Students attend reading camp for eight weeks each fall and spring, with an additional week in the summer. Wise added on the last day, the camp volunteers normally host a program with parents when students make presentations or put on a play.
“We’ve actually received very generous donations from, I believe it was, the Georgetown Women’s Club recently. Those would go through to our Family Resource Center, they are always looking for donations of books and those get funneled just to us through the school funding, which is great,” Wise said.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.