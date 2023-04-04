With Easter now less than one week away, many churches and neighborhoods around Georgetown are getting ready to celebrate by putting on egg hunts or extra services.
Quest Farm will host a free community Easter Egg Hunt on Tuesday April 4 from Noon until 2 p.m. on the grounds of Quest Farm at 627 Glass Pike.
Scott County Parks and Recreation has three egg hunts scheduled: the aquatic Easter egg hunt, Paws in the park and the Ed Davis Learning Center Easter egg hunt.
Area churches will host a community Good Friday worship on April 7 at 7 p.m. at the John L. Hill chapel on the campus of Georgetown College.
Grace Christian will have an Easter egg hunt on April 8 at 4:45 p.m.
Among the many churches having services that weekend, Faith Baptist in Georgetown will host a sunrise service April 9, which will start at 7 a.m. at the Georgetown Cemetery.
Great Crossing Baptist Church will host a 10:45 a.m. Easter service, with an egg hunt immediately following the service.
Focus Wesleyan will be doing a celebration of the Resurrection Cross at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
Southland has added an extra service for Easter Sunday and a service on Saturday.
The Saturday service will be 5 p.m. and the added Easter Service will be at 1 p.m.
Mallard Point’s Homeowner’s Association (HOA) will out on an event for their neighborhood at Mallard Point Park. Kids up to 12 are allowed to join; the HOA will split the park into an area for kids three and under and the other side of the park for kids 4 to 12, according to the HOA.
The event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.