A new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver’s Licensing Regional Office is open just 10 minutes away from downtown Georgetown. This is the closest office to Georgetown.
The new office is located at 2624 Research Park in Lexington, just off of Ironworks Pike, across from the Kentucky Horse Park. This office offers REAL ID driver’s licenses and standard driver’s licenses, as well as learner’s permits, commercial driver’s licenses, and identification cards. All forms of payment are accepted.
The Scott County Circuit Clerk recently stopped issuing driver’s licenses. For more information about how to renew driver’s licenses visit drive.ky.gov.