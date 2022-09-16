A well-known Georgetown realtor plans to plead guilty to a federal charge of wire fraud after he was found to have stolen $512,042 from the church at which he was serving as treasurer.

On Monday, Ralph G. Tackett indicated he would enter a guilty plea in U.S District Court, Kentucky Eastern District, to the wire fraud charge by sending “…money to an out-of-state individual who made financial demands of him (in the amount totaling $325,000), he directly paid $187,356 on his personal credit cards with Church funds, and he issued checks in his spouse’s name without her knowledge and then deposited those funds in his own personal and business accounts for his own personal benefit.” 

