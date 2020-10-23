STAMPING GROUND — During recent fire hydrant testing completed by the Stamping Ground Fire Department, results were found to be less than stellar. These events and others were discussed Tuesday at the Stamping Ground City Commission meeting.
Between eight and nine hydrants tested below the acceptable level of water pressure, said city officials. Eight more also tested below last year’s levels.
Other items discussed include:
— A recovery rally that includes a 3K or 5K run/walk is scheduled for Nov. 7 at Buffalo Square Pavilion. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
— A food basket giveaway is in the planning stages.
— AT&T hotspots are a topic of discussion. Sadieville has been selling the hotspots and Sadieville Mayor Rob Wagner says they are a popular item among residents. Stamping Ground is still deciding whether or not to bring them in for residential use or not.
— Two hotspots will be acquired for police cruisers.
