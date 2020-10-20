Since August, Breaking the Cycle has been helping raise awareness with a goal of erasing the stigma that comes with substance abuse disorders.
“There is so much negative stigma, and I think because of that negative stigma, people are afraid to ask for help,” said Breaking the Cycle co-founder, Karema Eldahan. “People are ashamed. And they shouldn’t be ashamed. It’s a brain disease. We’re wanting to come change the way people look at this.”
A goal for Breaking the Cycle is to provide resources, she said.
Various venders lined Scott County Park Saturday with information on services such as the Angel Program through the police department and sober living situations as apart of a recovery rally.
A sizable crowd listened to several speakers, and enjoyed food and music.
“I think we are pretty happy with this turnout given everything that is going on in this day with COVID,” said Eldahan.
Speakers included: Brian Prather, Tabitha Barrett, Jessica Duval, Johnny Allen, Nikki Strunk and Chad Helm.
Breaking the Cycle is organized by Gary Pendegrass, Eldahan, Hayden Willoughby and Arlen Mullins.
Life is about doing what people are designed to do, Mullins said. Helping people.
