A food truck with a familiar name recently fired up its engine in Georgetown, bringing back plenty of fan favorites. Locals can now swing by and grab a bite to eat at the Red State BBQ Food Truck located at 1002 Washington Square next to the old Kroger.
After a grand opening under new ownership was held Saturday, co-owners Sean Harp and Jesse Hamby, both 23, of Georgetown, have been busy cooking up many of the meats and side dishes people had come to enjoy at Red State Taps before it went down in flames – literally – Harp said.
“For those who can remember Red State Taps, this food truck is but a means to an end for a new and improved taproom that can serve the Georgetown market seven days a week with live music and entertainment on the weekends, accompanied by award-winning barbecue and hospitality,” Harp said.
The two are currently tag-teaming the shifts, something Harp said isn’t a job for the weak as it often requires 14-hour shifts.
“[P]lus an extra day of organizing shipments and restocking. Unfortunately, it requires us to close two days a week, but in doing so, we can offer consistent hours that our customers can rely on,” he said.
Due to staffing issues, Harp said the truck had not been in operation for over a year, until Red State BBQ Owner and CEO David Carroll approached the two with the idea of getting it back up and running.
“David had been trying to teach us the ins and outs of running a restaurant, but the time to do so was scarce, thus manufacturing the idea of allowing us to create, own, and operate our very own restaurant. That being said, a deadline of just eight weeks was proposed to form a new business to operate the truck under new ownership,” he said.
Hamby got his start in the restaurant industry as a dishwasher and table busser at another Georgetown restaurant when he was first able to drive to work. He then began working at Red State BBQ, where he learned to work a kitchen line, Harp said.
“His knowledge of the food gave him the ability to learn the front of house, where he would take orders and chat with customers. He later began his training on the pit, where he excelled beyond other employees, earning himself the title of Head Pitmaster,” Harp said. “Jesse also played vital roles in the openings and operations of both the Georgetown Taproom and Cynthiana location. When those ventures saw their end, he came back to the primary restaurant and accrued the position of General Manager and became a partial owner of Red State BBQ.”
Harp said he didn’t have such a restaurant-forward career. Instead, Harp attended Centre College as a pre-medicine student, graduating with a Bachelor’s in Biology. He spent his early college summers working in hospitals and nursing homes as a certified nurse aide (CNA). He added that during his junior year of college, his plans to attend medical school were replaced with the goal of entering the alcohol and beverage industry.
That summer, Harp said he contacted Hamby for a job in the Red State BBQ kitchen, and after his college graduation, Harp returned to the restaurant. His return warranted training on the pit and front of house, leading him to become an associate manager a few months later.
Running the daily operations of a restaurant is no longer a stranger to Harp or Hamby. The new venture of running a food truck, however, has required them to learn the back-end and business dealings of a large-scale food operation on a more minute level, the two said.
“We serve most of the same meat and side recipes as Red State BBQ, with some exceptions such as fried food and the least popular sides. The truck is to remain in a permanent location, and does not currently have plans to cater events, so as to offer consistent hours for the public,” Harp said.
More information, including menus and hours of operation, for the Red State BBQ Food Truck is currently available on Facebook and Instagram by searching “Red State BBQ Food Truck.” Locals can also scan the QR code associated with this story for faster access to the menu.