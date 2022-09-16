red state

The Red State BBQ Food Truck is fired up, with co-owners Sean Harp (left) and Jesse Hamby ready to cook up good food for their visitors.

 News-Graphic Photo By Emily Perkins

A food truck with a familiar name recently fired up its engine in Georgetown, bringing back plenty of fan favorites. Locals can now swing by and grab a bite to eat at the Red State BBQ Food Truck located at 1002 Washington Square next to the old Kroger. 

After a grand opening under new ownership was held Saturday, co-owners Sean Harp and Jesse Hamby, both 23, of Georgetown, have been busy cooking up many of the meats and side dishes people had come to enjoy at Red State Taps before it went down in flames – literally – Harp said. 

