From the Ashes, a nonprofit organized by David Carroll, owner of Red State BBQ, started up soon after a fire consumed his Georgetown location, Red State Taps.
Unfortunately the nonprofit didn’t take off, Carroll said.
“Our intent (for the nonprofit) was (to take care of) people who had been displaced by fire from their homes that (were) from here in Scott County and Fayette County,” he said. “Our idea was to be able to have immediate packages ready for people. Maybe set them up with gift cards or something like that if they need to go get groceries. Or set them up with room and board so if they need(ed) to go spend the night at a hotel or something like that.”
But, before Carroll let the nonprofit go, he wanted to give the remaining money to a local organization.
On the fifth anniversary of the fire, Carroll met with Michele Carlisle of the AMEN House to present her with a check for $2,500.
“With the help of Lori (Saunders) and some other people that I talked to here in Georgetown and Scott County, majority of them all pointed back to the AMEN House,” Carroll said
The donation is very impactful, said Carlisle.
“Kristin Shenk and I, we were talking about a nonprofit and what we could do,” Carroll said.
“Our company name, the LLC is Red Phoenix. Of course that’s the whole thing about rebirth and mythology, right? So, what we talked about was, what if we did something kind of in reference to that? So, we called the nonprofit From the Ashes.
“We had some events where we threw some stuff out at Country Boy, sold some sauce bottles—and actually if you go to the restaurant, one of the sauces that we have is called Taproom Fire.”
After the fire, the team wanted to name a sauce in honor of Red State Taps.
A percentage of the sales from the Taproom Fire hot barbecue sauce would go back into the nonprofit. “That’s where the $2,500 is coming from,” he said.
With the onset of COVID the AMEN House has seen a variety of new clients come in for food assistance. Some of which never have been in a situation like this before, Carlisle said.
“What we learned very quickly at the onset of COVID—there’s a lot of misconceptions—a large majority of our clients work,” she said. “They wait tables. They work and they still need some assistance to make sure there is food on the table.”
During the pandemic a hotline was created for those in need of food or medicine delivery. The AMEN House also stepped up to create a supplemental food box for clients who still needed help.
“Well, when the work stopped, what they need here just kind of amplified,” she said. “So, the city and county created a COVID hotline where you could call if you needed food or medicine. The thought was that everybody was going to go into quarantine. And how are you going to make sure people had food if they couldn’t get out?
“But, what actually happened with that phone line is that people started calling going, ‘we’ve already been to the AMEN House this month,’ and for the federal food program they can only come once a month. And it became, ‘what am I supposed to do?’ It didn’t take us very many phone calls coming through to be like, ‘ok, we can’t say we are ending hunger if we’re saying you can only come once.’ So, we created something called the supplemental food box that they can come the last two weeks of the month—and that didn’t exist.
“That’s really what we have seen explode, is that those families that all the sudden had kids home—now kids are back in school thankfully and all of that now but when they weren’t, that was crazy impactful.”
Carroll and Red State have several ties to Scott County and even though Red State Taps may not be anymore, they have still managed to help the community.
