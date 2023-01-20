regional jail meeting

Scott County Jailer Derran Broyles (left) and Grant County Jailer Mike Webster (right) speak at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting regarding the proposed regional jail between the two counties. 

 News-Graphic Photo by James Scogin

The proposed regional jail combining Scott County and Grant County detention centers was the topic of a Scott County Fiscal Court a work session Tuesday evening.

No action may be taken during a work session.

