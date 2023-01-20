The proposed regional jail combining Scott County and Grant County detention centers was the topic of a Scott County Fiscal Court a work session Tuesday evening.
No action may be taken during a work session.
Scott County Jailer Derran Broyles presented points against the shift to a regional facility while Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and members of the Fiscal Court presented their view on the matter.
Correctional officers, community members, and other Scott County Detention Center (SCDC) staff were in attendance, while Grant County Judge-Executive Chuck Dills, Grant County Jailer Mike Webster, Grant County Magistrate Jacqalynn Ammer Riley, and Grant County Attorney Stephen Bates were also in attendance.
“Judge Dills approached me and asked if we would be … interested and consider … forming a regional jail authority,” said Covington. “(Dills) knows that we have an 86 bed jail and that we have consistently been running around, for the last six months, about 115, there-about, inmates. Back in the fall, we had one day of, at least, I think 140 for a little bit. It peaked because of court being in session and we had to get several inmates in, but that’s the reality of the situation.”
Grant County Detention Center has roughly 160 beds available for inmates, according to a plan presented by Scott County Fiscal Court.
With Georgetown being the fastest growing county in the state, Covington recognizes, as the community grows, so does crime, he said.
Looking into the option of a regional jail is about options and not just numbers, Covington said.
“I think our actions reflect wanting to be the best stewards of tax payer dollars,” he said. “But this is also about people. It’s about our staff, about our inmates, about safety for both. It’s about potential (inmate) programming.”
If Scott County and Grant County were to form a regional jail there would be a board with Judge Covington, Jailer Broyles, a Scott County magistrate, a Grant County magistrate, Jailer Webster, and Judge Dills sitting on that board, Covington said. An administrator with correctional experience would then be hired to run the regional detention center.
KRS 441.800 states, two or more counties may by ordinances establish a regional jail authority.
“I know that over the last several months, all of (Scott County Fiscal Court) has got the opportunity to tour the Grant County Detention Center, see what we have to offer there at that facility,” said Dills. “As Judge Covington said, this all sparked numbers of months ago, reference the concerns they had. (Scott County had) outgrown their jail … so, we started looking at the opportunities we had with our programming.
“Mike Webster has done an excellent job at our (Grant County) jail currently. We’re not looking at anything with our jail. We’re just looking at putting together a regionalized jail that would have more opportunities for being more competitive for trying to get these people hired at the jails where all the jails are struggling. Law enforcement is struggling. So, we’re just trying to look for other solutions. That’s what we are here to present. It’s what other solutions we have that would help us out.
Financially, also, as Judge Covington said, it’s not about the numbers, but this concept will actually save Scott County money based off building a new facility and it will actually help save us money because we are able to staff the jail (at full capacity).”
Dills is a 30-year law enforcement veteran and has served as Grant County Judge-Executive since retiring from law enforcement in 2018.
“We experienced, just like (Grant County is) experiencing, the staffing issue,” said Covington. “In 2019, starting pay for a deputy jailer was around $12.59. We have increased our starting pay to $17 now in an effort to try to retain and attract more—and recruit—more qualified staff. It’s just a challenge across the United States. Period. It’s a tough job, and we are very thankful for the staff that we have.”
Covington believes the court has been supportive in giving opportunities to staff, but knows there are many moving pieces when it comes to moving into a regional jail, he said.
Jailer Broyles opened his presentation with a question: What concerns may be at the Scott County Detention Center to prompt this decision?
He also asked if it was just a proposal presented by Grant County, and if Scott County Fiscal Court is looking into it before a decision is made.
“My question for you, before I get started: Is there any concerns that you have with the jail right now,” asked Broyles.
Covington assured him there are no concerns.
“You are a constitutional officer,” Covington said. “You operate the jail, but the proposal was brought to the Scott County Fiscal Court, to me, and it’s my duty to do my due diligence. It’s not my decision. It’s the court’s decision, and I’m responsible to every taxpayer and this is an opportunity that we had … and I think we’re doing the right thing by doing our due diligence. Having conversations. Looking at all the options.”
Retention and recruitment at SCDC is Covington’s only concern, he said.
“This regional jail proposal would shift control of this fundamental operation out of the elected jailer’s hands and place it in the hands of a board of county judge-executive appointees,” Broyles said. “These appointees don’t have to explain their qualifications to the citizens, but yet they would oversee the operations of the regional jail. Unfortunately, like so much of our federal, state and local government today, there is no accountability to Scott County voters. Essentially, you have a shifting of power from the citizens to unelected bureaucrats.”
Covington challenged Broyles’ assessment.
“What I would recommend to the court is that myself, you (Broyles), and one magistrate would serve on this three person board,” Covington said. “In my mind, that keeps a great amount of oversight from Scott County on this regional authority. I just want to clarify that right now, because that is very important. … I really question why you would share that the board would be made up of only bureaucrats, when I shared with you directly, just recently, that my intent would be to put you on the board, myself and a magistrate; all elected officials from Scott County.”
Broyles said his point was looking beyond now and to who may serve when the current administration is gone.
“You do a great job,” Covington told Broyles. “You run that place. You oversee it, but what happens if we don’t have somebody—when you’re done—what happens if someone that has no background, that’s just popular, gets elected jailer? … By going to the regional plan and the regional approach, three elected officials from Scott County, three elected officials from Grant County choose an administrator to run the facility that has demonstrated experience in corrections.”
Covington believes an ordinance may be put in to address the issue, if needed, he said.
Grant County Jailer Webster said he believes there is power economically and educationally in the two counties joining together for a regional facility.
Broyles’ presentation looked at benefits of keeping a county jail, as well as the possibility of moving to a regional jail.
Some of the benefits to keeping a county jail Broyles listed are: Jail leadership is accountable and accessible to Scott County citizens; citizens continue to have a voice in how the jail is operated; and that logistics stay local with cost and risk reduced.
“The most dangerous time of incarceration is the first 24-hours,” Broyles said. “It is most dangerous for those that have medical issues, mental health issues or those that are under the influence.”
Having inmates “outside the confines of the facility” at any time is a risk, he said. The additional drive of 30 minutes from the what would be holding facility in Scott County increases the risk.
Benefits to a regional jail, according to Broyles are: Scott County saves money immediately on building a new jail; and inmates get access to more programs.
Broyles believes Grant County will benefit from a “revenue stream of Scott County tax dollars to help them pay off their jail and raise their staff pay to assist with retention and recruitment,” according to his presentation.
With current inmate numbers, Broyles said he is not concerned with having a new jail facility right now.
“I think the need (for a new facility) has kind of decreased quite a bit compared to pre-COVID,” he said.
Average inmate numbers before COVID were around 131 inmates, where currently SCDC takes in 115 on average, Broyles said.
Scott County Fiscal Court’s plan in part is as follows:
• Scott County law enforcement would bring arrested persons to SCDC, transferring power to detention center staff.
• Jail staff would then transport individuals to Grant County. Transfers would occur twice daily.
• SCDC would become Scott County Justice Center Annex, being used for holding and booking.
• Under Broyles direction, the booking center would have 13 full-time staff.
• All current SCDC staff would have option of employment at the regional detention center.
Grant and Scott Counties would coordinate inmate transfers for court systems, according to the fiscal court’s presentation.
Upon release of inmates from the regional facility would mean inmates remain at the facility in Grant County until someone picks them up, or they may be transported to Scott County, the fiscal court presentation states.
Upon arrival back to Scott County, if an individual is released, Broyles said they are not able to keep them there at the would-be holding facility.
Virtual visits would need to be organized, the plan states.
“It will no longer be practical for local attorneys to drop in at the jail,” according to the PowerPoint.
If Scott County Fiscal Court decides to not move forward with the regional detention center they would have to address the need for additional inmate beds by: Expanding the current facility; building a completely new facility; or enter into a contract to house Scott County Inmates at another facility, Scott County Fiscal Court mentioned in the presentation.
Projected cost to build a new facility in Scott County would be $35 million.
Current SCDC employees and those who have worked around the jail system locally voiced their concerns for the move. Some community members voiced concern for inmate families accessibility and inmates that have jobs in Scott County. Grant County Detention Center history was also addressed.
“The DOJ (Department of Justice) oversight (at Grant County Detention Center) started in 2003,” Bates said. “There was an agreement reached with my predecessor in 2009 and we have been actively involved in trying to end that since Jailer Webster became involved. We’re in active negotiations right now to end that.”