Starting today, the City of Georgetown will begin the transition to pass sanitation collection to Republic Services.
“Republic will be using our routes for at least one week,” said Mayor Tom Prather. “This will give us time to notify residents of their new time (for collection). This is a great move for us, but I fully expect that for the first couple of weeks there will be some issues.”
One of the issues will be recycling. Residents have requested the ability to recycle for years, and now, Republic will be able to provide that, Prather said.
“Recycling is available,” Prather said. “But it is not automatic. Residents will have to sign up for it.”
Residents can sign up for recycling at 859-263-2000. The number will not become active unitil Tuesday, Feb. 1, said city officials.
Billing will continue to be through Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services.
Republic plans to transition to its new schedule on Feb. 14. Residents can find their new collection day at RepublicServices.com/schedule.
The city began looking at privatizing its garbage collection last year as the deadline neared for Central Kentucky Landfill’s closure. In 2020, the Scott County Fiscal Court revised its Solid Waste Management Plan to state that once Central Kentucky Landfill, located near Sadieville, reached capacity no additional solid waste could be dumped in the county. The Fiscal Court has stated it believes the landfill reached capacity late last year, but a judge set Oct. 31, 2021, as the deadline to close the landfill in order to allow other governments that are using it to find an alternative. The Fiscal Court and Central Kentucky Landfill are embroiled in multiple lawsuits and administrative actions over the landfill’s future.
A city budget review indicated it may be time for the city to get out of the garbage collection business. The cost of garbage collection equipment, its maintenance and the difficulty in hiring and maintaining personnel along with the additional costs of hauling its solid waste elsewhere should the landfill close proved to be a losing proposition for the city, Prather said.
The mayor said he was especially pleased because Republic’s proposal was $15.68, which includes curbside recycling.
“This is really the outcome we hoped for,” Prather said. “For 68 cents a month more curbside recycling is included.”
The recycling would be mandatory, which brings the overall cost down, Hartley said. Republic would run two separate routes — one for garbage collection and one for recycling, said Gregory Butler of Republic. The recycling route would be every other week and would include the usual items for recycling, he said.
The city will collect $210,000 in franchise fees from Republic which would go towards services such as collecting brush, Hartley said.
