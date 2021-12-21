The original sanitation contract with Republic was approved during the Georgetown City Council’s regular meeting Dec. 13, including maintaining the franchise fee at 10 percent.
Several council members wanted to increase the franchise fee to as much as 20 percent when they learned there would be a deficit the first year because no sanitation workers elected to join Republic. The council had stressed no one would lose their job if the city transitioned its sanitation collection to a private company, but had anticipated some employees would opt to work for Republic. That did not happen making the city overstaffed.
Republic was alerted to the proposed change, and agreed to it but outlined the impact the change would be on residents bills.
“We anticipate maybe a 10 percent or so increase,” said Mayor Tom Prather. Instead, Republic’s proposed residential rates were almost 20 percent higher, something Prather said he could not support and alerted the council.
“The council will have to find the money elsewhere,” Prather said.
The mayor was visibly concerned about the council’s efforts to alter the contract at the last minute, but agreed to step back if that is what they wanted. He told the council he did not agree with making last minute changes and he had already told the public its monthly rate would be $15.68.
“That’s not how we do business,” Prather said.
When Republic returned with a quote hiking the monthly rate to $19.13, Prather said he could not go along with the changes. The council agreed and the vote was unanimous to approve the Republic contract at 10 percent, which would generate an expected $210,000 annually for the city. Republic will assume management of the city’s sanitation collection Feb. 1, 2022, although the city’s Public Works Department will continue to collect brush and yard debris. The revenue from the franchise fee will help offset the cost to Public Works and the department’s staffing has been increased to handle the workload.
The mayor said he was not concerned about the overstaffing due to the transition and said attrition would eventually take care of that issue.
“It may be difficult the first year, but it will eventually take care of itself,” he said.
In other business, the council has approved a sidewalk program to repair or replace damaged sidewalks. Some 150 residents have been alerted that sidewalks on their property will have to be repaired.
“This will be the first time a lot of citizens learn they are responsible for the maintenance of their sidewalks,” Prather said.
The city has a master contract to do the work at the lowest possible cost, and the city will share the cost 50/50.
This was the final regularly scheduled meeting for the city council during this calendar year.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.