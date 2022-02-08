Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather chuckled when asked about the first week with Republic collecting the city’s garbage.
“Bumpy,” he said. “It went pretty much as we expected. Actually, Republic was pretty well prepared, but transitions like this are typically pretty bumpy at first. What we have found is that Republic has been very responsive to our concerns and complaints, and that is encouraging.
Republic took over the city’s sanitation routes Feb. 1, although for at least two weeks Republic will be following the city’s routes and schedules. Then, Republic will develop its own routes and schedules. Starting this week hangers will be distributed alerting residents to any schedule changes along with a telephone number for questions.
“As expected we had some missed pickups, but we are dealing with that,” Prather said. “One thing we have learned, though, is when pickup is delayed due to weather, the city has usually picked up the garbage a day or so later. Republic — and most private carriers — do not do that. They pick up the garbage the following week.
“The reason is they have to answer to the Department of Transportation policies that limit the number of hours a driver can drive a truck. As a city we were not under those guidelines. So, that will be a change. Even so, I expect things to get smoother as we move along.”
One of the issues will be recycling. Residents have requested the ability to recycle for years, and now, Republic will be able to provide that, Prather said.
“Recycling is available,” Prather said. “But it is not automatic. Residents will have to sign up for it.”
Residents can sign up for recycling at 859-263-2000.
Billing will continue to be through Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services. According to the Republic website, new rates will go into effect March 1. The base rate will be $15.68 and the senior rate will be $13.09. Recycling will be every other week.
Republic plans to transition to its new schedule on Feb. 14. Residents can find their new collection day at RepublicServices.com/schedule.
The city began looking at privatizing its garbage collection last year as the deadline neared for Central Kentucky Landfill’s closure. In 2020, the Scott County Fiscal Court revised its Solid Waste Management Plan to state that once Central Kentucky Landfill, located near Sadieville, reached capacity no additional solid waste could be dumped in the county. The Fiscal Court has stated it believes the landfill reached capacity late last year, but a judge set Oct. 31, 2021, as the deadline to close the landfill in order to allow other governments that are using it to find an alternative. The Fiscal Court and Central Kentucky Landfill are embroiled in multiple lawsuits and administrative actions over the landfill’s future.
A city budget review indicated it may be time for the city to get out of the garbage collection business. The cost of garbage collection equipment, its maintenance and the difficulty in hiring and maintaining personnel along with the additional costs of hauling its solid waste elsewhere should the landfill close proved to be a losing proposition for the city, Prather said.
The mayor said he was especially pleased because Republic’s proposal was $15.68, which includes curbside recycling.
“This is really the outcome we hoped for,” Prather said. “For 68 cents a month more curbside recycling is included.”
The recycling would be mandatory, which brings the overall cost down, Hartley said. Republic would run two separate routes — one for garbage collection and one for recycling, said Gregory Butler of Republic. The recycling route would be every other week and would include the usual items for recycling, he said.
The city will collect $210,000 in franchise fees from Republic which would go towards services such as collecting brush, Hartley said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.