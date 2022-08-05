national guard

Sergeant Thorin Brant of the Kentucky National Guard carries children from a helicopter after they were airlifted for South Fork, Kentucky during a recon and rescue mission on July 30, 2022.

 Photo Submitted

Thousands of efforts are under way to help those impacted by the floods in eastern Kentucky, including many here in Scott County.

Those efforts range from collecting supplies to soliciting monetary donations to actual on-site rescues and assistance by first responders, the Kentucky national Guard and private citizens.

