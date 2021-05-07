Ninty-five-year-old Dorothy Mitchell has been at Windsor Garden’s Senior Living for more than one year. During her time there, her daughter has always made it a priority to visit her.
Unfortunately, due to restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mitchell was unable to celebrate Mother’s Day with her only daughter last year. But with a decreasing number of cases, increased availability of vaccinations and eased restrictions, she will be able to spend the special day with her daughter yet again on Sunday.
“That was the hardest part (not being able to see my daughter),” Mitchell said. “It’s no comparison (to last year) to me.”
Mitchell is very passionate about gardening, and to celebrate that, her daughter brought her up to 15 different flowers on Wednesday. Mitchell said she spent the better part of her Thursday morning planting them around Windsor Gardens for all the residents to enjoy.
“No, I think she brought enough (Wednesday),” she said. “I love to plant flowers. My daughter bought all these I put out today. She brought a couple of flats. A flat of big begonias and another flat of mixed flowers. There were probably six big begonias.”
She’s not the only one excited for the surprises in store for Mother’s Day. D.J. Fendley, 94, said she doesn’t know what her five children have planned for her, but she’s looking forward to it.
“She (my daughter) was going to contact the rest of them and see what we could do,” Fendley said. “We’ll try to get together to have a meal, maybe. I have no idea what they’re doing, but that’s the surprise.”
Fay Fentress, 83, shared the same sentiment about her 61-year-old son, who she wasn’t able to see in person for 13 months due to the pandemic.
“It’s like a new world,” she said. “Just being with him is special. There’ll be a little surprise and it’ll be fun. I’m just proud to be here to celebrate another Mother’s Day.”
Carrie Johnson, executive director of Windsor Gardens, said this year looks completely different to last year, when restrictions were much tighter on the residents. In fact, this time last year, residents were still confined to their rooms for the most part.
“It looks completely different, absolutely completely different,” she said. “Last year, we were locked in. It was a very sad year, but they (residents) made the best of it. But this year is just going to be fabulous. They are just so excited. We have been able to open up to do lots of activities already, but now, with Mother’s Day, another holiday just like Easter, we get to celebrate. It’s completely different from last year and just so, so much better.”
Much of this is attributed to the high vaccination rates of those coming through the doors, Johnson said.
“One-Hundred percent of the residents and 86 percent of the staff are vaccinated,” she said. “So that makes a huge difference. Fortunately, most of the families of the residents are vaccinated, so that’s been a super-plus.”
But safety protocols are still in place. Johnson said she will continue to comply with Gov. Andy Beshear’s mandates as she’s done throughout the course of the pandemic.
“They (visitors) have to either show me their vaccination card or have a negative test within 72 hours of visiting,” she said. “That’s still the governor’s recommendation.”
Johnson said children are also able to visit, but must remain in the outdoor areas.
Mitchell, Fendley and Fentress all said they were ecstatic to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, which arrived at senior living communities early this year. Senior living communities were among the first to be eligible for the vaccine.
“I was tickled to death to get vaccinated,” Mitchell said.
Last year, Johnson said Windsor Gardens delivered flowers and cards to rooms. But Activities Director Dustin Downs said restrictions made celebrating difficult.
“There wasn’t a whole lot we could do at all,” he said. “We couldn’t with the regulations. I did a lot of testimonials and posted those on Facebook and live videos I’ve been doing daily. I still do that daily. But our hands were kind of tied with what we could do.”
Downs added that the pandemic encouraged him to do video check-ins with the residents and their families, which is something he’s continued.
But this year, Windsor Gardens will be having a cookout-style small gathering for mothers and their families, a Mother’s Day-themed church service in the morning, a movie and gift baskets delivered to their rooms.
“There’ll be a lot of visitations on Mother’s Day,” Downs said. “We always get carnations for each mother in the community, but we’re also going to do a basket this year on top of it. There’ll be lots of ins and outs with families coming in to visit.”
Johnson said it’s been magical watching the residents at Windsor Gardens brighten up in the last several months.
“It is absolutely heartwarming to watch them,” she said. “They have done so well. They have gotten so close with each other, the residents have. I mean, they’re one big family, and they talk about that all the time. But now, seeing them going to different activities and being able to do things that they haven’t been able to do…(Wednesday), they had a Cinco de Mayo party. To go down and watch them down there, enjoying that and laughing. The laughter is what’s just so heartwarming for us.”
