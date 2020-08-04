For the third time in as many months, Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse accepted the resignation of a police officer this past week.
And the rumor mill has it another resignation is on its way.
On Aug. 4, a 14-year veteran of the Georgetown Fire Department resigns and is going to the private sector, which will leave the department understaffed by two. But Fire Chief Eric Colson admits his situation is better today than it was a year ago when the fire department was short four-to-six people for almost an entire year. In April, a six-person recruiting class completed training to bring the fire department up to its 55-person authorized level.
“It’s tough,” Colson said. “As soon as we get reloaded, it seems something happens.”
At city hall, Mayor Tom Prather is keenly aware of the growing crisis at the police department and the delicate balance at the fire department, but the pandemic has damaged the city’s economy making any solutions difficult, if not impossible.
“Right now, there’s not a lot I can do,” Prather said.
During last week’s city council meeting, each council member voiced support for the police, fire and other city departments, but most added the pandemic had at best postponed indefinitely any relief they may be able to give to the situation.
A study conducted by the city and released earlier this year before the pandemic compared Georgetown’s first responder salaries to some 18 other peer cities. That survey showed Georgetown’s police salaries are about $8,600 short of the peer city’s average $49,572 annual salary. The Georgetown Fire Department’s is $11,000 less than the peer city’s $44,681 annual salary.
Prather had plans to increase those salaries and have that increase included in the 2020-21 budget which went into effect July 1. But the pandemic shutdown cut off city revenues, and Prather tabled any such decisions in other to avoid layoffs in other departments and until he could see just how much financial damage was done to the city.
But the resignations are starting to pile up, compounding a manpower shortage at the police department. The department is authorized for 57 officers, but is down to 49 with the most recent resignation, and if the rumors are true that number could fall to 48 soon.
While the police department is struggling now, the Georgetown Fire Department has had its own struggles. Since 2010, 49 people have left the fire department, including 28 retirements, Colson said.
“Some have left us for Lexington (Fire Department), some have left us for Covington Fire Department,” Colson said. “You’ve seen the city’s report. Our average salary is about $11,000 annually less than other nearby cities. Our starting salary is low and it filters right up the ranks.”
The turnover has left the fire department young, with 24 of the city’s firefighters with less than five years experience.
“They are young, but I’m proud of them,” Colson said of his crew. “They work hard.”
City finance committee members David Lusby and Connie Tackett told fellow council members last Monday they were working on some revenue options, but the pandemic was slowing down everything. Council member Karen Tingle-Sames suggested the council go through the budget and try to find enough to give either a one-time bonus or a small raise to city employees until the city was on firmer ground financially. She also suggested implementing a 9-1-1 user fee for cell phones.
“I suspect it will take a package of items to bring in the revenue needed,” Prather said. “We are looking at different options. I think we need to move forward and develop a plan so that when the pandemic eases up, we’ll be ready to go.
“In fact, we may have something ready pretty soon.”
The real test, though, will come when the revenue options are laid before the community and the council, Prather said.
“That’s when the rubber meets the road,” he said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.