By a unanimous vote the Scott County Fiscal Court passed a resolution Thursday prohibiting the disposal of solid waste in the county.
The resolution is another step by the county to close Central Kentucky Landfill and reroute its own solid waste elsewhere. The resolution now must be approved by the Solid Waste Management Division of the state Cabinet for Energy and Environment. A public hearing would also be held if requested. If the state cabinet issues an approval the resolution will officially amend the county’s Solid Waste Management plan.
During the meeting Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington revealed Central Kentucky Landfill owes the county past due tipping fees. The county had been trying to negotiate with landfill officials regarding odor complaints, road conditions leading to the landfill, the frequency and size of the trucks hauling garbage from Fayette County and elsewhere and the frequency of state violations, Covington has said in past meetings.
“The county sent a letter to WSB (Waste Services of the Bluegrass) notifying them about our concerns,” Covington told the court. “Since that letter we have not received any tipping fees, which to date amount to over $250,000. At some point we’re going to have to determine how we’re going to deal with that.”
In May 2012, Central Kentucky Landfill submitted a plan to expand its footprint and capacity, which was turned down because of the lack of proper zoning for a portion of the area of the proposed expansion, the resolution states. A second expansion plan was submitted by the landfill in 2017, which the county has contested because “the design and capacity of the current application differed markedly from what was initially submitted, reviewed and submitted to public notice.”
In April of this year, the Secretary of the Energy and Environment Cabinet agreed the revised permit application was in error and directed the Division of Solid Waste Management to deny the application and not approve the related draft permit.
Because the landfill’s permit was denied by the state, a new application for expansion must be submitted, which opens a window for the county to revise its Solid Waste Management Plan to prohibit any solid waste disposal within the county or in the landfill.
“Whereas, the Fiscal Court of Scott County, in its capacity as Scott County Solid Waste Area Governing Body, has determined that the best interests of the county and its residents will be served by eliminating capacity for solid waste disposal within the county….”
The resolution states Republic Services and Rumpke of Kentucky to provide garbage disposal services for Scott County, but actual disposal will take place outside the county.
The resolution goes into effect once the landfill reaches its current capacity, which most officials believe will happen later this year.
