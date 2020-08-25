A road rage incident led to a shot being fired, striking a restaurant building, ricocheting and falling down the back of a woman’s shirt.
The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Friday when Shane Stubbs was returning to work at Toyota Tsusho from lunch when he said a car cut him off on Cherry Blossom Way.
“It made me mad, so I said a few words and gave him the finger,” said Shane Stubbs.
At the intersection of Cherry Blossom Way and Connector Road, the car, a 1990’s-era silver Honda pulled alongside Stubbs’ vehicle and fired a handgun, said Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan. “It completely missed the car, but actually struck the Applebee’s restaurant. It did not go into the building,” Swanigan said.
“It actually ricocheted and fell down a lady’s shirt. It had lost all momentum by that time.”
Stubbs said he originally thought the gun was fake.
“At first I thought it was just a blank gun,” he said. “I didn’t think it was real. I thought it just had blank rounds.”
Later, after talking with police Stubbs realized the gun fired a live round.
“That was a live round,” Stubbs said. “That went through my driver’s side window and out the passenger side window, hit Applebee’s, ricocheted off the building and landed in someone’s shirt.”
Stubbs says he and those at Applebees were lucky no one was hurt, and that he learned his lesson to keep his mouth shut and keep his cool.
The alleged assailant is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s, early 30s.
Police are reviewing business videos from the area in hopes of identifying the shooter.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820 or leave a tip anonymously via the RELAY app.
