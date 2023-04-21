After arson damaged the exterior of Babes BBQ in January of this year, the work has been done to restore the restaurant.
Finishing touches are being made in order to fully open again, said Manager Teresa Fraley.
“We have continuously people messaging, requesting, ‘When are you all going to open,’” Fraley said. “We thought, ‘Well, the health department has already inspected us, and once the electricity is done we can open.’”
The work is minimal, she said, but it still has to be done before the restaurant can open.
Currently, Babes BBQ is serving a limited menu and seating customers outside while they are open a couple days a week in a pop-up sort of fashion.
The pop-up “would remind people that we are here and we are trying to get open,” Fraley said. “Hopefully, we’ll get inside soon.
“The plans are, we’re going to do this until we can get back inside and open full service, and then the property is going to remain up for sale. We’ll stay open until it sells, and then the plan after that is to have a food truck and just enjoy life a little bit.”
The response after the fire and since the pop-up opening earlier this week, has been fairly positive, she said.
“Not only the monetary support, but also the emotional; the hugs I get when I go to Walmart, or Kroger, you know, … It’s been great,” Fraley said.
Babes will post their open dates on Facebook along with the available menu, she said.
Fraley asks for continued prayers through the transitions.
“Show up out here and grab a sandwich,” Fraley said. “We really appreciate it. And, it’s going towards rebuilding and getting us back open.”
Questions may be directed to Babes BBQ Facebook Page.