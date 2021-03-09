Several Kentucky bars and restaurants filed a lawsuit against Gov. Andy Beshear regarding his COVID-19 emergency orders on Monday in the Scott County Circuit Court.
Georgetown's Trindy's restaurant, Goodwood Brewing Co., which operates in Louisville, Frankfort and Lexington, and Louisville's Dundee Tavern jointly filed the suit.
The defendants named in court documents in a official capacity are Beshear, Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
The complaint states that lawsuit falls in Scott County's jurisdiction because Trindy's restaurant is located in the county.
"The requested injunctive relief would operate to prevent enforcement of executive and administrative orders in this county against Trindy's, LLC, and the declaratory relief sought by plaintiffs would likewise concern the rights of a business located in this county," reads the complaint.
The complaint calls for "a temporary injunction and a permanent injunction" against Beshear's COVID-19-related executive orders and asks that he be barred from issuing new COVID-19-related orders.
The three businesses are being represented for free by the Pacific Legal Foundation, which is a national non-profit legal organization that focuses on defending citizens against government overreach and abuse.
"While the governor does have the authority to respond to emergencies, that power isn't unlimited and can't be used forever," said Oliver Dunford, an attorney at PLF, in a statement. "The legislature has the constitutional obligation to weigh in on the Commonwealth's emergency powers and ensure they are not used to arbitrarily restrict individuals and businesses. Even during times of crisis, the government must adhere to the separation of powers to protect people's individual liberty and freedom."
The complaint cites the three bills passed through the Kentucky legislature during the most recent session, House Bill 1, Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 2. However, Beshear is currently contesting these three bills in court.
HB 1 allows businesses, schools, nonprofits and churches to remain open based on the least restrictive guidelines set by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention or Kentucky's executive branch. SB 1 limits the governor's ability to issue executive orders in a state of emergency to 30 days, unless extended by the General Assembly, and SB 2 allows more oversight and control over emergency administrative regulations from the governor.
Although the governor attempted to veto SB 1, the Kentucky legislature was able to override it. But Beshear is still requiring Kentuckians to comply with his executive orders that have legally expired under the newly enacted laws, according to a press release issued by PLF.
The announcement of the lawsuit comes just three days after Beshear expanded the capacity for restaurants, bars and several other types of businesses up from 50 percent to 60 percent beginning March 5.