The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting local restaurants hard. With indoor dining no longer an option, many of these businesses had to come up with new ways to serve their customers.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order required all restaurants and bars to close indoor dining from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13. The governor has stated that he currently has no intention of extending the executive order beyond Dec. 13, meaning restaurants are scheduled to re-open indoor dining services at 50% capacity Dec. 14.
But for many local restaurant owners in Georgetown, the effects have already taken a toll.
Stacy Roof, president and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association (KYRA), recently received Kentucky survey data from November.
The survey showed that overall restaurant sales are down approximately 30% in Kentucky, and 43% of Kentucky restaurants feel it’s unlikely their businesses will remain open six months from now without another relief package.
“Most restaurant owners don’t think things are going to improve in the coming months,” Roof said.
Kim Gruchow, co-owner of Fava’s Restaurant, has been holding interviews to fill open positions after approximately 40% of her employees had to find other positions during the most recent three-week shutdown.
“We try to give everybody hours, but a lot of people can’t work under the restraints of 10 hours or so per week,” she said.
Fava’s isn’t the only place struggling with staffing, as the same survey received by KYRA showed 42% of Kentucky restaurants are operating below normal staffing levels.
However, Gruchow said Fava’s has been somewhat fortunate in regards to customer flow.
“We experienced a decline but have stayed steady with support from the community,” Gruchow said. “The decrease in overall customers is more this time since the last time (indoor dining closed).”
Leshia Rainwater-Clark, owner of More Than Cake, a bakery and restaurant that first opened in 2016, said her business has seen a similar overall decline in customers.
“Business has dropped off,” she said. “We’re trying to keep it as the least amount of people coming and going as possible. Yes, that has created a financial burden, just like everybody else.”
There are many delivery apps, such as DoorDash and Kentucky Takeout, available in Georgetown, but many smaller businesses, such as More Than Cake, simply don’t have the staff to accommodate them.
Fava’s is currently using both delivery service apps. Gruchow said she’s had good experiences so far, but can’t accommodate the entire Georgetown area.
“We will deliver within walking distance of the restaurant and right here downtown,” Gruchow said. “But because of staffing, we can’t do more than that.”
Gruchow has also developed an online presence for Fava’s, including a more active Facebook presence and a website where customers can place to-go orders.
Clark, on the other hand, has installed heat lamps on the adjacent outdoor area at More Than Cake to provide dining options through the winter months. This, along with increased glove usage and the installation of a new sneeze guard haven’t been cheap.
“We’ve spent a lot of money because of COVID-19, trying to make sure our customers are safe” Clark said.
To help offset some of the costs, Clark said More Than Cake is allowing their indoor space to be rented out but only one family at a time.
“If it’s just you and your family, you can rent our space,” she said. “We’ll be here to cook for you, but as far as having several large groups in at one time, we’re not going to do that. We’re trying our best to follow the orders than Gov. Beshear’s setting forth.”
The economic strain from the pandemic caused a group of restaurant owners from across the state to start an online petition just before Thanksgiving called “Reopen Kentucky Restaurants,” which currently has more than 8,000 signatures. KYRA has the petition on their website’s home page.
“Whenever changes are announced, it almost always seems to involve restaurants to some degree,” Roof said. “It’s just been harder and harder for restaurants to comply and to jump through so many hoops. They’ve met and exceeded every cleaning, sanitizing and PPE expense that’s been given to them at great expense.”
Roof said the primary issue is that restaurants typically experience an increase in business around the holiday season, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is unlikely to happen this year.
“That’s one of if not the best times for them to make money,” Roof said. “Our restaurants are at a point where a few months ago they were trying to break even and now they’re back in a very deep hole and trying to live through winter.”
Financial restraint has caused a few restaurants in Georgetown to close their doors, the most recent being Formaggio Italiano.
Clark said the closures hit a little close to home as a local business owner.
“It doesn’t really make me nervous because they’re (other restaurants) doing something completely different from what I’m doing,” she said. “But at the same time, it makes me a little depressed because it’s hard to deal with. Anytime I hear that somebody else has closed, I’m not happy about it at all because, we stay in our lane, but at the same time I want to see other people succeed.”
In an attempt to provide some relief during the pandemic, Clark has become significantly more active on her company’s Facebook page, where she has begun sharing videos and simple recipes.
“We figured that since people can’t come in here to get our food that we would share our recipes to allow people to still have the same,” she said. “We started it as a stress reliever, so to speak, and something people could do with their families.”
Despite restaurants planning to reopen indoors Saturday, Roof said the light at the end of the tunnel is still far away, but starts with another COVID-19 relief bill being passed.
“I think that the light at the end of the funnel is a really long way away,” she said. “Congress, federally, needs to take action. Restaurants have been promised that and are counting on that to get them through the next couple of months. If that doesn’t happen, more restaurants will close.”
But Roof said the best thing to do is to keep supporting local businesses in whatever way possible.
“Patrons have been wonderful and very supportive,” she said. “I would encourage them to keep doing whatever works best for them, tipping as well as they possible can and, if they’re going to purchase gift cards for the holidays, do that and purchase directly from the restaurant to give them some cash flow.”
