Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission staff presented the results of the 2022 Comprehensive Plan Survey at the April 26 meeting of the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee meeting.
The committee, which consists of local leaders from the Scott County Fiscal Court, planning commission, Georgetown, Stamping Ground and Sadieville governments, and other local organizations, is conducting the five-year review of the comprehensive plan, which is the guiding document for land use decisions in the county, including development and rezoning.
The survey was available online and in printed form through April 15 and is the precursor to several public meetings that will be held beginning in June. Planning staff received 1,052 responses, up from around 459 in 2016. Of those, 351 respondents were from Georgetown, 20 from Sadieville, 59 from Stamping Ground, and the remainder from unincorporated Scott County.
The 2022 survey included new questions about homelessness in the county, an issue many local non-profits say is not widely recognized in the area. Eighty-six percent of respondents said that Scott County, being a place where shelter is available to the unhoused, was moderately, very, or extremely important and 90 percent said that Scott County, being a community with a low poverty rate compared to the Bluegrass region overall, was moderately, very, or extremely important to them. Sixteen percent of respondents rated Scott County as “very good or excellent” as a place where shelter is available to the unhoused, 27.2 percent rated as “good,” 25 percent were undecided, and 22 percent rated as “less than satisfactory.”
The survey showed cost of living and affordable housing are of increasing importance to Scott County residents. Thirty-four percent of respondents said Scott County having a lower cost of living than other places was extremely important versus only 23.9 percent in 2016. Eighty-six percent of respondents said having affordable housing options for all socio-economic groups was moderately, very, or extremely important. Thirty percent of respondents ranked Scott County as “less than satisfactory” in terms of offering a lower cost of living than other places and 29.7 percent were less than satisfied with “affordable housing options for all socio-economic groups.” Twenty-three percent said “a larger supply of affordable housing” was extremely important in 2022 versus only 7.3 percent in 2016 and 72.9 percent said it was “important” in 2022 versus 57.8 percent in 2016. Sixty-two percent said they favored incentives for affordable housing.
Respondents also favored maintaining Scott County’s historic and agricultural character. A combined 80.3 percent said Scout County, being a place that is more rural and small town than urbanized and a big city as “extremely, very, or moderately important.” Eighty-four percent said elected officials should take action to encourage growth in the county at a slow or moderate rate with 10.1 percent supporting a rapid-growth rate and 5.6 percent wanting to discourage growth all together. Only 24.4 percent agreed with the statement “the benefits of single-family residential growth outweigh the increased use of land and community services.”
Seventy-one percent agreed with the statement maintaining large areas of agricultural land is good for Scott County and 61.5 percent agreed more protection should be given to prime farmland to restrict development. Seventy-two percent said a concern for protecting the environment shared by citizens, business, and government was extremely or very important and 82.8 percent said Scott County being a place with a sense of history, which people value and protect, was extremely, very, or moderately important. The survey showed strong support for preserving historic homes, stone fences, downtown buildings, and historic farms and outbuildings from development.
In terms of stimulating growth and job creation in the county, respondents supported programs that would encourage entrepreneurship, providing infrastructure improvements (roads, sewer, water), and increasing vocational programs over tax incentives to bring businesses into Scott County from other areas or marketing to recruit businesses from outside the area.
Lack of restaurants, entertainment venues, and grocery stores were also issues. Seventy-two percent disagreed with the statement “there are enough general/grocery stores in Scott County,” a sentiment that was echoed by members of the committee. Planner Elise Ketz said that over the next two committee meetings there will be opportunities to review the future land use maps in greater detail and identify potential locations for additional grocery stores.
The first public meeting will be on June 7 at 6 p.m. at the Scott County Agriculture Extension Office at the intersection of Long Lick Pike and U.S. 25. Two additional meetings are to be held at later dates in Stamping Ground and Sadieville. All three meetings are open to residents and community members.
In addition to providing input and guidance to local leaders to shape the future of the county under state law, the comprehensive plan is used as the basis for the approval or denial of re-zoning and development applications. The comprehensive plan is revised by law at least once every five years.
Links to the page for the 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update can be found at the planning commission’s website at gscplanning.com. The website includes a place to sign up for updates, details on the public involvement plan, and draft documents.
