The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced resurfacing projects for two Scott County roads last week.
Resurfacing is scheduled for Long Lick Pike/KY-32 and Iron Works Road/KY 1973 beginning Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, June 30 from 7 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a press release, the Long Lick Pike resurfacing is located west of Suterville Road and extending east to Coppage Road for a distance of 2.90 miles. One lane will remain open during repair work and a detour will be provided from Coppage Road to Josephine Road/KY-32 to bypass the road closure.
The Iron Works Road resurfacing will be south of Grayson Way extending north to Craig Lane, according to the release for a distance of 2.09 miles. One lane will remain open during the project.
These projects were awarded to Nally & Gibson LLC DBA Hamilton-Hinkle Paving Co. for $655,813.75.
The transportation cabinet also announced closures for eastbound KY-620/Cherry Blossom Way overpass over I-75 in Scott County. This closure began on Wednesday, March 31 and will be in effect unit further notice.
Changes were found in the condition of one interior beam of the bridge during a routine inspection, according to the press release. A lane on the shoulder has been closed as a precautionary measure.
A striping operation throughout the district was also announced that will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays beginning Monday, April 12. According to the press release, the project was awarded to Reynolds - Central Seal - A Joint Venture for $2,267,500 and is being done to “increase safety by enhancing roadway visibility.”
The date of completion is not expected until Sunday, Aug. 15. The project includes all of District 7 which includes Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford counties. The release states that any changes or impacts to travel patterns will be released to the public beforehand.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.