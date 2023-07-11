A GoFundMe.com page has been set up for an elderly couple whose white van is being held as evidence in the murder case of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.
A van owned by Gary and Rebecca McQuain, who live in the Elkhorn Green subdivision, was allegedly stolen by Steven Sheangshang at gunpoint as he fled following the Conley shooting. The McQuains live two I-75 exits south of Exit 127 where the shooting took place on May 22. Police say Sheangshang fled with the McQuains’ van to Lexington where he stole another vehicle and shot and injured another man before being captured.
Sheangshang was indicted last week by a Scott County grand jury on multiple counts including Conley’s murder. One of the counts against Sheangshang was for robbery, first degree, a charge that stems from stealing the McQuains’ van.
The van and all of its contents are being held by authorities as evidence. Inside the van were McQuains’ identification cards. The McQuains are each retired. Rebecca works part-time at Walmart to help supplement their income.
In an interview with Leigh Searcy of WLEX-TV, the McQuains said they understood why the van cannot be returned, but it has created a hardship for the couple as they live on a fixed income.
“Our van was paid off, we had put almost $2,500 into it this year. It was running in tiptop shape,” Rebecca McQuain said. “It was 2018, had 77,000 miles on it. I wouldn’t have hesitated to drive it across country.”
It is unknown if or when the van will be returned, but the McQuains told WLEX they did not want it back because of the incident in which it was involved. They have recently learned there is a bullet hole in the van.
“I really don’t want it back,” Rebecca said. “I hate that we’ve lost it, but I really don’t want that particular vehicle back, it’s just got too much….bad memories, I guess.”
Insurance is covering a rental, and it is likely the van eventually will be listed as a total loss. But because the van is older, the insurance money is not likely to cover the value of a reliable van, she said.
The McQuains’ son, Shawn, set up the GoFundMe.com page, although the couple said they had no plans to do so.
The couple say they are troubled by the role their van played in the tragic events.
“The hardest part of this whole thing has been the way a young mother and two young children are getting along,” Gary said. “Because their dad and their husband is gone. It’s having thoughts about what went on and even a dream or two.
“That’s part of this whole thing that bothers me the most.”
At press time, the GoFundMe.com account had raised $2,872 through 56 donations for the McQuains’ van.