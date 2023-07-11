A GoFundMe.com page has been set up for an elderly couple whose white van is being held as evidence in the murder case of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

A van owned by Gary and Rebecca McQuain, who live in the Elkhorn Green subdivision, was allegedly stolen by Steven Sheangshang at gunpoint as he fled following the Conley shooting. The McQuains live two I-75 exits south of Exit 127 where the shooting took place on May 22. Police say Sheangshang fled with the McQuains’ van to Lexington where he stole another vehicle and shot and injured another man before being captured.

