Carol Mayes has been driving school Bus 59 in Scott County since 2016 and has loved every minute of it, she said. But it is time she says goodbye as a bus driver.
“No sooner than I retired from LexTran, August 4, 2016, I did not have a clue that I was going to be in Scott County Schools,” Mayes said.
Mayes was hired on by Scott County Schools on August 29, 2016, she said. Her route was through the Boston neighborhood.
“I was in an area — oh my gosh — it’s bring tears in my eyes now,” Mayes said. “I love them kids, each one.”
Love does not only extend to the kids that Mayes drove, but to the parents, as well, she said.
“I started to pick up my first (student) at 6:30 in the mornin,’” Mayes said. “It wasn’t like my kids were there by themselves. My parents were there. Every stop I had, the parents — or grandmother, auntie, uncle — my kids were never there by themselves.”
The Boston community cares about their kids, Mayes said.
“If (the parents) didn’t see me, they done flipped the script,” she said. “I knew how these kids and parents were. So, if I had to take a day — a half-a-day off — I didn’t tell them cause I knew how they were gonna be.”
Having to leave driving Bus 59 hurts, Mays said.
“It hurts me talking — tears come out of my eyes now — because I’m letting it go, but it’s time,” she said. “This is my time. I’m 66-years-old.”
When holidays were coming up, or even if it was just the weekend, Mayes would make sure her kids and parents knew how much they meant to her.
Every Friday, Mayes would let her kids on her bus pick out snacks. If Christmas was coming up, Mayes would get gifts for her kids and parents.
“I love them to-a-T,” Mayes said.
Even though she is leaving driving Bus 59 for the school, Mayes said she will still be in town. She started at Kroger January 31 as cashier and worked both jobs for a short time, she said. She wants the kids that rode her bus to come by Kroger and say hello.
“When young parents, teachers, and everybody come through — the kids, even right now — they’re not even thinking about the virus. They are jumping, hugging me and I can’t do nothin’ but to hug them, cause I miss them and I love them.”
It is rewarding for Mayes to get the love she does from parents, teaches and kids, she said, because she isn’t in it for recognition.
Mayes has always worked hard. She was a single mom, she said and is proud of her kids and grandkids going to school and getting degrees and starting successful businesses.
“That stuff is rewarding,” she said.
She is proud of her family and the work they have put in as people and for their communities, Mayes said.
In 2019 the NAACP awarded Mayes with a leadership award. U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath even sent her a letter thanking Mayes for her work she has done for the community, Mayes said.
Mayes just wants her students and parents to know that she has loved driving Bus 59 in Boston and loves every student and parent that has been on her route, she said. She doesn’t want to leave, but it is time to say goodbye to driving the bus. But, she will be working at Kroger and would love to see her kids there.
