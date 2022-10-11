laura rice

Phoenix Horizon Community Principal, Laura Rice laughs at a joke told by a couple students.

 News-Graphic Photo by Emily Perkins

Originally from Nelson County, Laura Rice came from a little town called Bloomfield, and in 1997, found herself moving to Georgetown to attend college. Rice said although she went home during the summer months, she stuck around in Scott County after graduating from Georgetown College.

Today, she serves as the principal at Phoenix Horizon Community. Rice has served on boards around the area, including Transform Scott County and other nonprofit groups. Rice said she and others at Georgetown Baptist Church recently started a nonprofit called “Stillwaters,” that offers middle school and high school students academic tutoring, some counseling and physical activity on Tuesdays after school. 

