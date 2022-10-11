Originally from Nelson County, Laura Rice came from a little town called Bloomfield, and in 1997, found herself moving to Georgetown to attend college. Rice said although she went home during the summer months, she stuck around in Scott County after graduating from Georgetown College.
Today, she serves as the principal at Phoenix Horizon Community. Rice has served on boards around the area, including Transform Scott County and other nonprofit groups. Rice said she and others at Georgetown Baptist Church recently started a nonprofit called “Stillwaters,” that offers middle school and high school students academic tutoring, some counseling and physical activity on Tuesdays after school.
Though it’s hard to choose a favorite thing in Scott County, Rice said Mi Casita is one of the places she enjoys the most, adding its the place to take out-of-town family and meet up with friends.
“You know, I love that,” Rice said. “My boys, we haven’t done it in a while, but we also like to go kayaking down Elkhorn.”
When asked what Georgetown-Scott County could improve upon or add, Rice jokingly said, “We definitely need another chicken place, right?
“One of the things that our nonprofit is doing is working toward an end goal to have residential care facilities for youth. I’m the principal of the alternative school, and we deal with a lot of at-risk and high-risk youth. We see a lot of kids who need a place to call home for a multitude of reasons. It might be short term, it might be long term,” she said.
Rice added the hope is to have it coupled with other things, looking at substance abuse in the community that has become a problem.
“It’s great to see so many recovery places coming into Scott County that have grown a lot over the last 20 years or so that I’ve been here. I think anytime you can, especially since COVID where we’ve seen a rise in substance abuse with youth, offering them the help that they need,” she said. “Let them know that they’re not alone. That there can be fun in sobriety and offering them things to be able to do, especially our older youth who are not involved in any kind of sports. We’re working as hard as we can to try to get some of those options available for students, especially your middle and high school kids.”
Rice said another thing in the community she has begun to miss is the Finley 5k, which held its last race Aug. 20.
“It was a great opportunity for people to come together. I’ve lost a son, and so it was a great opportunity for me, personally, to be able to celebrate that life. It was something that our family did together too. For me and my circle, that will be missed,” she said.
One thing most people might not have known about Rice until her interview for People You Should Know was that she’s not originally from here.
“I’ve been kind of connected to the community just in my professional role, and so that’s helped me connect. It does seem like I’ve been here my whole life, but I haven’t been. I still call Bloomfield home,” she said.
Rice added a lot of people probably don’t realize she didn’t originally go to Georgetown College wanting to be a teacher.
“I was a double major in history and communication arts and my focus was on theater. That’s really where I wanted to be and what I wanted to do, and so I worked a lot of different jobs between graduating and starting my first job at Georgetown Middle School, including waiting tables, selling vacuum cleaners door-to-door and advertising at the newspaper.”
Rice also provided an inside look at PHC, noting that there isn’t a guidance counselor. Because of this, she takes on most of those duties in addition to her own, like handling transcripts and scheduling.
“I don’t take care of the mental health side, which is good because I’m not trained for that, but all the other things. There are things that you don’t realize that you’re going to do as a principal. There are things in every job that you don’t realize you’re going to have to do, but I mean, they’re bizarre things,” she said. “One being having to smell kids to see if they did some kind of drug prior to school, having to smell them to have a conversation about hygiene. There can be lots of different reasons why you have to smell a child, but we do have to do that periodically. I don’t know how many times a day I say, ‘Well, I didn’t realize that was in my job description.’ There’s just so many things throughout the day that you just don’t realize.”
The best part for Rice is simply working with students and their families and being able to see the growth they make.
“We deal a lot with social-emotional, a lot with mental health. That’s part of what makes Phoenix, Phoenix. We work a lot on that, and so watching a kid come in who’s struggling in one way or another and how they grow over a year is just phenomenal. It’s my absolute hands down favorite part.
“The last few weeks, I’ve been able to interview a lot of students who have graduated from an alternative school, whether it’s here, in Fayette County or Jessamine County, wherever. Just talking to them about what advice they would give to kids coming into an alternative setting has been really good, especially those that I’ve seen grow up in this program.”
Surprisingly, Rice said another favorite of hers, although it ‘drives me crazy, is trying to fit the puzzle together.” She explained schedules during the day with the amount of teachers at PHC is a lot like a puzzle.
“We come up with so many ideas and try to make things happen for kids. When they want to try something, we’re going to go out there and fundraise and figure out how to do it. We make it happen for that kid, so they can learn to have hands-on experience. When those kids have ownership in their lives, there’s nothing better. They’re healthy decisions,” she said.
Above all, Rice hopes the message she will one day leave behind will be one reflected from her faith.
“When I’m no longer here, I hope they say they could see that I wanted to love people like God loves us. That’s the most important thing, and that’s what I try to do every day… be the hands and feet of Christ. You know, there could be nothing better than that.
“As far as I’m concerned, I truly believe this is exactly where I’m supposed to be and the job that I was created to do, and I’m supposed to love those around me and try to help as much as I can, especially those youth who don’t have a voice who need help. I hope that’s what they say… ‘She loved God more than anything else, and you could see it in everything she did.’”