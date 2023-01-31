Rising mortgage loan interest rates and a small inventory continue to hamper real estate sales in Kentucky, but sellers are finding a bonus as the median price in Scott County rose 14 percent in December over a year ago, according to statistics released Friday by Bluegrass Realtors Assoc.
“While sales took a hit in the second part of the year, the increase in median prices kept total volumes at a record level,” said Kelley Nisbet, president of Bluegrass Realtors. “Market activity has returned back to pre-pandemic levels seen in 2018 and 2019. The big difference throughout the year, aside from the sharp price increases, is that inventory and listings coming online are still unusually low.
The median price for a Scott County home rose to $310,000 in December, 1922, compared to $271,200 in December, 2021. Only Woodford County at $348,500 reported a higher median price in December among the 30 counties represented by Bluegrass Realtors, formerly Lexington Board of Realtors (LBAR). For 2022, Scott County’s median price for a single family home was $286,500, up from $264,00 in 2021. Scott County’s median home price for 2021 ranked fourth among the 30 counties behind Jessamine at $305,000, Woodford at $300,000, and Fayette at $295,000.
For the entire 30-county organization, median home prices reached a new all-time monthly high in December, hitting $240,000 compared to $222,400 last year, an 8 percent increase, and a 3 percent jump from the November median of $232,500. December marked the 46th consecutive month of year-over-year price appreciation. Single-family home prices stood at $243,500, up 8 percent while townhouse/condo prices were $206,500, up 16 percent.
For the year, median prices ended at $240,000, up 9 percent from the $220,000 median last year. The 2022 median price was an all-time high for area homes.
In sales volume, Scott County real estate dropped 32 percent in December, 2022, with 61 sales compared to 90 in December 2021. For the 2022 year, Scott County’s real estate sales fell 9 percent with 853 sales in 2022, compared to 1,071 sales in 2021.
The county’s December 2022 sales totaled $21 million, down 21.4 percent from December 2021 monthly sales of $26.4 million. Scott County’s total real estate sales in 2022 was $314.8 million, a 1.4 percent drop from $319.3 million in 2021.
For the 30-county association, December’s total volume dropped to $255 million in residential real estate sold, a 32 percent decline over last year’s total of $376 million, but ranks as the third highest December on record behind the previous two years. 2022 ended at $4.2 billion in overall residential sales, second only to the $4.4 billion reached in 2021.
Housing inventory rose every month in 2022 compared to the previous year, homes on the market came in as the second lowest on record behind only 2021. Annual inventory averaged 2,616 monthly in 2022, a 5 percent increase over last year with a monthly average of 2,495, but 50 percent below the average monthly inventory of 5,242 logged in 2019, the lowest level since before the pandemic. December inventory levels hit 2,954, a 19 percent increase over last year’s 2,491.
Scott County’s December 2022 new listings inventory fell 26.3 percent from the same month a year ago to 56 from 76. Year-to-date new listings were down 2.2 percent from 1,270 in 2021 to 1,242 in 2022.
New real estate listings in Central and Southern Kentucky dropped 25 percent in December compared to a year ago, with 775 residential properties versus 1,039 in 2021 and down 28 percent compared to November. For the year, new listings averaged 1,563 monthly, which was the lowest on record. Homes hitting the market were tracking normally for the first half of the year but took a downward turn when interest rates increased sharply
“Once the interest rates jumped, sales dropped and so did new inventory as buyers hit a level of uncertainty the market hadn’t experienced in quite some time,” said Nisbet. “Although we knew activity from the previous 24 months couldn’t be sustained forever, buyers and sellers were caught off guard by the rapid spike in rates.”
The number of residential home sales decreased 37% in December from a year ago as transactions dropped below the 1,000 mark for in December for the first time since 2018. December sales were 911 compared to 1,448 last year. Sales for the year landed at 15,207 compared to 17,325 in 2021, a decrease of 12%.
Pending sales in December dropped to 738 homes under contract, down 31 percent from last year when pendings were at 1,071. Total pending sales for the year ended at 15,173, a 14 percent dip from 2021 when the total was 17,621. Scott County’s pending sales in December 2022 stood at 50, compared to 61 the previous year, a drop of 18 percent. In 2022, the county had 988 pending sales, compared to 1,105 or a drop of 10.6 percent from 2021.
The slowdown in sales and trend for pendings to be lower has pushed the months of inventory above the 3-month mark for two months in a row and has risen, year-over-year, for eight consecutive months. In December, months of inventory hit 3.2, an 88 percent jump from the previous year when it stood at 1.7. For the year, the monthly average of unsold homes was right at 2 months. In 2019, the average was just over 4 months, a 100% difference from just 3 years prior.
Days on market (DOM) received another bump in December with properties remaining on the market 35 percent longer with an average of 35 days in 2022 compared to 26 days in 2021. The median DOM rose 157 percent year-over-year, from 7 days in 2021 to 18 days in December 2022.
In December, 2022, the days on the market in Scott County increased to 29, an increase of 6 percent from 21 in December 2021.Scott County’s average days on the market rose from 20 days in 2021 to 25 days in 2022. The median number of days on the market in Scott County rose to four days in 2022, from three days in 2021.
“Interest rates have softened a little over the past several weeks and, according to experts are projected to land in the 5 to 6 percent range for most of 2023,” said Nisbet. “Along with slightly more selection and homes staying active a little longer, buyers may not feel as squeezed going into the spring as they have over the past several months. Sales may pick back up, at least in the short term, if rates fall and inventory expands.”
Interest rate averages hit a peak in October with an average of 6.9 but were lower in November at 6.8 percent and closed the year at an average of just over 6.3 percent, according to Freddie Mac. That’s double the rate from where it was a year prior which may help to continue slowing the price increases experienced over the last several years.
The Bluegrass Realtors Association represents more than 4,000 realtors located in 30 counties including Anderson, bath, Bell, Bourbon, Clark, Clay, Elliot, Estill, Fayette, Franklin, Harrison, Jackson, Jessamine, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Madison, McCreary, Menifee, Montgomery, Nicholas, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Rowan, Russell, Scott, Wayne, Whitley and Woodford counties.