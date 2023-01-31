Rising mortgage loan interest rates and a small inventory continue to hamper real estate sales in Kentucky, but sellers are finding a bonus as the median price in Scott County rose 14 percent in December over a year ago, according to statistics released Friday by Bluegrass Realtors Assoc.

“While sales took a hit in the second part of the year, the increase in median prices kept total volumes at a record level,” said Kelley Nisbet, president of Bluegrass Realtors. “Market activity has returned back to pre-pandemic levels seen in 2018 and 2019. The big difference throughout the year, aside from the sharp price increases, is that inventory and listings coming online are still unusually low.

