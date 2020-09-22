Last year some 7,000 people packed into Birds Nest Stadium for the inaugural crosstown rivalry football game between Scott County and Great Crossing high schools.
This year was a lot different.
Due to COVID-19, Scott County Schools, following KHSAA guidance, enforced a rule only allotting two tickets per participating student for sporting events.
A solution to watch the highly anticipated matchup? A drive-in watch party, of course.
Georgetown/Scott County Parks and Recreation teamed up with Harmony Christian Church to host a drive-in style watch party for fans of all ages Friday night as the crosstown rivals met for the second time.
“Everybody within the community is coming together and thinking of creative ways and ways that we can support one another in a safe and healthy way,” said Bridget Foster, marketing director for Georgetown Community Hospital, a sponsor of Birds’ Nest Athletics.
The drive-in was free of charge for all fans, and with a giant inflatable screen behind Harmony Christian Church, there was not a bad seat in the house.
The game was done normal drive-in style, with an FM transmitter on your car radio to hear the radio broadcast from the Georgetown News-Graphic’s production team of Kal Oakes, Derek Varney and James Scogin.
With the success of the drive-in, Foster said that she would love to see this become a annual event for the big rivalry game.
“I know last year, as well, there was a lot of fans, and so this would make where more people would have an opportunity to be able to watch the game and support our kids that are on the field,” she said.
Foster was not the only one that supported the idea to hold the drive-in yearly.
“I think it would be a really good idea,” said Steve Quattrocchi, a volunteer for Harmony Christian Church. “Who knows when we’ll be able to pack a stadium again anyway?”
The crowd attending the drive-in event was mixed between Great Crossing and Scott County fans, with some good-natured ribbing and a lot of community camaraderie.
