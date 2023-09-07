The Festival of the Horse will disrupt downtown traffic over the weekend, with several parades as well as carnival rides, live music, and vendors.
Thursday night featured the Fireman’s Chili Cookoff on Main Street. On Friday, Food and Craft vendors and rides open at 4 p.m. A Field Apart performs at 5 p.m., and the Colt & Filly review parade begins at 6:30. After the parade Clark Kissick and Savannah Dean Reeves both perform before the event closes at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, there is a full day of events, with the Farmers Market kicking off at 9 a.m. at Royal Spring Park. Food, craft vendors and rides open at 11 a.m.. At 5 p.m. the Grand Parade of Horses will start, and live music will continue until 9:30 Saturday night. On Sunday, the festival will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., highlighted by the Pet Parade at 2:00 p.m..
Main Street will be closed from Mulberry Street to Broadway from 2 p.m. on Thursday to 8 p.m. Sunday.
On Friday at 5:45 p.m., Main Street and College street will be closed from Military Street to Broadway, and Broadway, Military, Hamilton, Court, Mulberry, and Memorial Drive will be closed between College Street and Main Street for the Colt and Filly Review parade. Those same streets will be closed at 4:15 p.m. Friday for the Grand Parade of Horses, and will open back up once the parades are completed.