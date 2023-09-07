The Festival of the Horse will disrupt downtown traffic over the weekend, with several parades as well as carnival rides, live music, and vendors. 

Thursday night featured the Fireman’s Chili Cookoff on Main Street. On Friday, Food and Craft vendors and rides open at 4 p.m. A Field Apart performs at 5 p.m., and the Colt & Filly review parade begins at 6:30. After the parade Clark Kissick and Savannah Dean Reeves both perform before the event closes at 10 p.m.

