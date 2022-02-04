The preparation is mostly done as road crews throughout the region, including here in Scott County, are preparing for a storm with a strong possibility of ice.
Rain began Wednesday when temperatures were in the 40s, but as an Arctic blast of cold weather moves in and temperatures drop below freezing, the water left behind by the rain will become ice. On top of that, the rain makes pre-treating roads with salt and deicing materials useless.
So, the road crews wait.
“Ice is a worst-case scenario for a road department,” J.R. Brandenburg of the Scott County Road Department told LEX-18.
Ice storms are not new to Scott County or Brandenburg. There have been several over the years, but the most significant storms occurred in 2003 and 2009. But those experiences have only heightened the concern over what is expected this weekend.
A little ice can cause a lot of damage, say experts. Just 1/8 to a quarter-inch of ice can cause tree limbs to snap or weigh down power lines causing power outages while temperatures outside may be well below freezing.
This weekend’s storm would be this year’s fourth significant snow event in less than a month, but because of a milder winter last year, Scott County has plenty of salt on hand. During a typical winter, Scott County’s road crew uses 2,500 tons of salt, but in January alone the crew put out some 1,800 tons. Even so, the county started the year with 5,000 tons, so the crew is ready when the storm strikes.
The county’s road crew is responsible for some 300 miles of roadways, including roads that have steep drop offs, narrow roads and busy highways.
Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, closing state offices and asking people to stay off the roadways.
“Freezing roadways are extremely dangerous,” Beshear said. “I am closing all state office buildings and asking Kentuckians to stay off the roadways if possible, so crews can continue plowing and clearing roads.”
According to the National Weather Service Office in Louisville, moderate to heavy rainfall will change to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow Thursday night into Friday. Forecasters say a significant accumulation of ice, sleet and snow will be possible into Friday morning. That means power outages and tree damage will be possible due to freezing rain, as well as difficult to impossible travel conditions Thursday into Friday morning.
Even in areas where the snow and ice are not expected to be as severe, especially in part of southern and eastern Kentucky, a flash flood watch has been issued due to the potential for heavy rain, up to 3.5 inches in some locations.
The Transportation Cabinet says highway crews are preparing for significant ice accumulation that will make travel difficult in most of the state well into Friday. The rain that has been falling will prevent the pre-treating of area highways with salt brine in advance of the approaching winter system.
Crews have spent the week prepping equipment and vehicles for response to the winter weather event, according to the Cabinet. In some areas, they have been advised to bring food, sleeping bags, and a change of clothes in case they are required to maintain snow and ice-fighting efforts for several days.
Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order temporarily suspending some restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in restoring power, removing debris and delivering fuel to areas expected to be stricken by an approaching winter storm.
“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief will get quickly to areas that lose electric power and experience damage as a result of flooding and ice,” Gray said.
The order, which is effective through 12:01 a.m. EST on Feb. 15, temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.
“The approaching storm front is forecast to be one of the most dangerous events in our recent history of record-breaking disasters, due to the possibilities of heavy icing accumulations,” said Michael Dossett, Director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “Please make every effort to stay off of all local and interstate roadways, as travel will be extremely hazardous and rescue efforts for stranded motorists will severely limit first responder capabilities.”
With the possibility of power outages, power companies advise people to charge mobile phones and power banks.
They should also pack a storm preparedness kit stocked with bottled water, non-perishable food, emergency blankets, first aid kit and medicine, flashlights, a battery operated or hand-crank radio, extra batter batteries and toiletries.
Kentucky Today contributed to this report.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.