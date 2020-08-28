William McIntyre was honored Monday with a street named after him and his family.
McIntyre is a decorated Korean War veteran, photographer and historian.
Tony McIntyre, William’s son, says his father has done it all, photographing presidents and major events.
McIntyre even marched with Martin Luther King Jr. on multiple occasions, Tony said.
Georgetown City Council made the decision in it’s meeting Monday to change the name of Conley Avenue to McIntyre Lane.
McIntyre Lane connects Payne Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“It made it real cool, man, to see the McIntyre Lane right above Martin Luther King Jr. Drive,” he said. “That’s the intersection. That’s really cool.”
Tony has traced his family name back to hundreds of descendants, he said.
“It’s important to keep your family name going,” Tony said.
Mayor Tom Prather said the council was pleased to make the change, and that McIntyre has done a lot for the community.
“He has such a life story,” Prather said.
