The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be adding a guardrail and repairing the shoulder on KY-32/Davis Road, KYTC said in press release.
The work on Davis Road started on Monday, according to Sadieville Mayor Rob Wagoner.
The closure will run from Burgess Smith Road to Boyers Chapel Road, according to the press release from KYTC. The closure is between the hours of 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Work will continue through mid-May and could be adjusted if necessary, Wagnor said.
“It won’t affect anyone living in Sadieville (city limits), but for people traveling in the county that way, it will affect them for a month,” he said.
Alternate routes East will travel Burgess Smith Road and alternate routes West will travel on Boyers Chapel Road, as well as Davis-Turkey Foot Road, KYTC said in the release.