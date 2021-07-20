By Kyle Woosley
Georgetown News-Graphic
Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested a shooting suspect on Baymont Drive on Sunday afternoon after he was suspected to have fled the area last month.
Turlough McEntee, 18, was located at a residence on Baymont Drive in Georgetown. Sgt. Eddie Hart said McEntee had two firearms with him at the time of his arrest.
“He had skipped town and failed to turn himself in on an indictment from Scott County grand jury for pointing a gun at a homeowner on Alexandria Jett,” Hart said.
McEntee was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment for pointing a handgun at a homeowner during a high school house party in May. He was arrested alongside a 16-year-old juvenile who received the same charges.
The house party was taking place at a home on the 100 block of Alexandria Jett when eight to 10 people arrived who were not invited. After being asked to leave, McEntee and the juvenile allegedly pulled handguns and pointed them at the homeowner before exiting the residence. A few minutes later, shots were fired outside the home.
At the time, officials said more than 20 rounds had been fired and struck two homes, the house hosting the party and the adjacent home. No injuries were reported.
While McEntee and the juvenile were not charged with firing the gun outside the residence, Hart said they were not being ruled out as suspects and more charges may be filed following further investigation.
In June, officials said they were unable to locate McEntee and feared he may have fled the country after he bonded out of jail because he had citizenship in the United Kingdom. Hart said McEntee’s family had contact with him, but did not know his whereabouts. The sheriff’s office took to the media and Facebook in an attempt to locate him, which paid off on Sunday.
In addition to the pre-existing wanton endangerment charge, McEntee has been charged with trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.) - first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) - first offense, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
McEntee is currently being held at the Scott County Detention Center. He has one court date scheduled for the drug-related charges at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, and another for the wanton endangerment charge at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. His bond is set at $80,000.
Manslaughter suspect arrested
By Kyle Woosley
Georgetown News-Graphic
Georgetown Police Department arrested and charged a woman involved in a manslaughter investigation on Wednesday.
Jordan Lee Wright, 21, of Corinth, allegedly supplied drugs that led to a Georgetown resident’s death in 2020. After she was charged, police were unable to locate her. Wright was named FOX 56’s Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week during the week of June 24.
Last month, Assistant Chief Darin Allgood said it took the department some time to put the case together because of the manslaughter charge. However, once the warrant was issued, police were unable to locate her until last week.
Wright is being charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) - first offense. She is being held at the Scott County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond. A court hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Teen escapes from Lexington detention center
By Abby Hooven
Georgetown News-Graphic
Kentucky State Police and Lexington Police are searching for a teen who escaped from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center on Sunday.
Luke Craig, 16, escaped at approximately 3:45 p.m. July 18, KSP said. Craig is five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. According to the Kentucky State Police Facebook page, Craig was last seen wearing black sneakers and a green jumpsuit.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office believes Craig may be in the Scott County area. Sgt. Eddie Hart said Craig had prior contact with friends within the county.
Craig is accused of killing his mother and sister in Anderson County in September 2020. He then led troopers on a four-county chase.
Craig is considered dangerous and a threat to public safety. Anyone who sees Craig should not approach him and call the police immediately.
Police are asking the public to contact Kentucky State Police at 800-222-5555 or call 911 if the juvenile is located.
GPD searching for individuals involved in vehicle thefts
By Kyle Woosley
Georgetown News-Graphic
Georgetown Police are searching for several individuals involved in a string of vehicle thefts that occurred last week in Payne’s Landing subdivision.
Officers were dispatched to the subdivision at 7:39 a.m. Thursday, July 15, after it was reported that several vehicles had been broken into or attempted to be entered. GPD Assistant Chief Darin Allgood said the thefts were suspected to have occurred the night prior.
Officials said several items were stolen, including cash, two purses, credit cards and personal identification. Some items have been recovered and returned to the owners. Allgood said the exact amounts that were stolen has not yet been calculated.
At least five individuals were identified through video surveillance in the neighborhood, but GPD is asking for help to identify these individuals, as well as any others than may have been involved, Allgood said. Low-quality images can be found on GPD’s Facebook page.
“It may be the same person in each (image), but I think it’s five that we can tell,” Allgood said. “With the guys, it could maybe be the same guy or several different people.”
Those with information should contact GPD at 502-863-7826.