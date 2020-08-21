Royal Spring Middle School’s agriculture program is only in its fourth year of existence, but it’s already racking up prestigious honors and awards.
RSMS’s agriculture program was recently named Kentucky’s Most Outstanding Secondary Program by the Kentucky Association of Agriculture Educators, the only middle school to compete for and win the award.
Agriculture education is comprised of three main parts: Classroom learning, SAE (work-based learning through a supervised program) and FFA (Future Farmers of America events and programs). All three parts are taken into consideration for the award, and the school that best exemplifies the core values is awarded the title of Most Outstanding Secondary School.
“It’s just an award that encompasses so many categories,” said Shelby Roberts, Ag teacher at Royal Spring.
To qualify for the award, there is an application process that teachers fill out to be considered. The application process details each grade (sixth-eighth) and what specific subjects they’re partaking in, such as food safety and plant and animal biology. The application also gives an overview of the program, the programs mission, leadership development, marketing of the program, and more.
“Royal Spring Middle School also accounts for roughly 80% of the incoming freshmen requests for agriculture courses at Scott County High School, even though there are three middle schools in our district,” Roberts said in her own application.
