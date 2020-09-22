Royal Spring Middle School will be sending four members of their FFA chapter to the finalist round of the National FFA Convention.
In addition, RSMS has been named a top-five finalist in the Middle School Model of Excellence, which is the first time ever for an FFA chapter in Kentucky.
These students had projects to complete, ranging from different categories such as social sciences to food sciences, as well as writing multi-page reports about the study that they found in the specific field.
“These kids are really good,” said Shelby Roberts agriculture instructor and FFA sponsor.
The national convention will be virtual this year due to COVID-19, but Royal Spring students have made videos and presentations detailing their projects and experiences in their specific agriculture categories, and judges will review those and judge as necessary as they would during an in-person convention.
In addition to sending four students to the finalist round, Royal Spring was selected as one of the top FFA chapters in the country. There are chapters in all 50 states, and students will write an application themselves to vouch for their specific agriculture program.
The state of Kentucky voted to include Royal Spring into the high school ranks, the only middle school to do so.
“It is really hard to put into words how big of a deal this is,” said Roberts.
Royal Spring was rated as a 3-star chapter nationally, the highest possible rating a school can receive.
