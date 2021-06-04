Rumpke Waste and Recycling opened its waste transfer facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning.
The facility is 21,606 square feet and cost $5.5 million to construct. It will be used to transport residential and commercial waste collected in Scott County and surrounding counties to Rumpke’s regional landfills located in Pendleton and Montgomery Counties.
“This facility is strategic for us,” said Adam Rumpke, region vice president. “It’s centrally located between two of our regional landfills —on in Pendleton County and one in Mount Sterling. What happens is we can control the movement of material from one facility to another. It’s close to an interstate and it’s close to a population that is in need of a solution for waste recycling, so that’s why this location was chosen.”
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Adam broke down how the facility will operate.
“People bring their trash or recycling to the facility, and then it’s transferred out to other facilities,” he said. “At the entrance, you’ll come in, hit the scale, back into this enclosed facility and unload your debris.”
The facility will also feature recycling options.
“If it’s co-mingled recycling, we’ll have some boxes on the perimeter that you can dispose of your recycling and that will be taken to a recycling facility,” Adam said. “If you have cardboard, we’ll have the option to have cardboard recycling here, which will be taken to our Central Kentucky cardboard recycling facility. We’ll also offer metal recycling, where we’ll have areas where people can put metal into a box and recycle that. There’s also a tire drop-off box. We’ll actually haul that to our tire recycling facility where they grind it up and make small tire chips out of it.”
Bridget Foster, president of the Georgetown-Scott County Chamber of Commerce, also commented at the ceremony that the facility displays the community’s continued economic growth.
“The facility not only provides alternative, environmentally-friendly disposal options, but it’s a symbol of local economic growth and development, as this site will provide employment opportunities for those who wish to join a growing industry right here in Central Kentucky,” she said.
Adam added that the facility will be hiring for several positions ranging from drivers and mechanics to supporting staff. According to the press release, approximately 25 employees will work at the site.
The facility will provide the county with an alternative, Adam said.
“We’re just excited to be here in Scott County and be able to offer the residents a service that they need and alternatives to what they currently have,” he said.
The opening comes off the heels of ongoing lawsuits between Central Kentucky Landfill and Scott County primarily regarding the expansion of the landfill. The landfill has attempted to expand its facility several times over the last decade. Scott County officials said the landfill reached capacity last year, but a court ruling gave the landfill an extension to Oct. 31, 2021 to enable counties relying on the landfill to find alternatives. The Scott County Fiscal Court is in the process of appealing that ruling.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington was in attendance at the Rumpke facility opening Thursday morning, but was unable to comment due to the lawsuits remaining ongoing.
The facility, located at 245 West Yusen Way in Georgetown, will begin taking waste Monday, June 7 from Rumpke trucks only. It will be open to the public the following week on Monday, June 14.
