The Garth Elementary Running Club, a girls’ organization, hosted an adoption event for the Scott County Humane Society on May 5.
The running club and volunteers from the Scott County Humane Society were on site at the school with dogs and guineas pigs currently available for adoption, offering visitors a chance to interact with adoptable pets and learn about other programs the humane society offers, like their low-cost and no-cost spay and neuter vouchers and their pet food bank.
“It’s been amazing because I like pets. And these pets are just amazing. They’re adorable,” said Caroline St. Clair. “They’re really, they’re just really kind and it makes me feel happy helping out with it.”
Adoption fees on most of the animals at the Humane Society have been reduced to $25 through Saturday, May 14, as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Clear the Shelters” event. The foundation provides $100 for dogs and $50 for cats to over 275 rescues across the country so that they can temporarily lower adoption fees.
It’s especially important to make space at the shelters going into spring kitten and puppy season, said Bethany Giordano, the Humane Society’s treasurer.
Recently, animal shelters across the country have been reporting that they are at or over capacity. Sarah Dawson, the dog program coordinator for the Scott County Humane Society, said adoptions have slowed significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. While the Humane Society does not face the same overcrowding challenges that municipal shelters do, because they only take in as many animals as they have room for, when adoption rates are slow they are able to pull fewer animals out of overcrowded shelters.
Giordano said she hopes that events like the one at Garth Elementary can help.
“You can only feel so much by looking at a picture...There’s so much more you get from an in-person meeting than just seeing a picture on a page and reading some information,” she said. “So these are very important events.”
One of the best ways to help is to volunteer as a foster for a pet, Dawson said.
“The more fosters we have the more dogs that we can pull from the shelter,” she said. “Shelter life is very stressful for dogs and a lot of dogs don’t handle it well, so the more we can get out, the more lives that we can save. It’s a great way to have a dog without the responsibility of 15 years.”
The Scott County Humane Society covers the cost of food, vet care, and supplies for fosters. To apply to foster a dog or cat, to see adoptable animals, or to learn about other humane society programs visit sc4paws.org.
