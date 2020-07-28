Chris Runyon has been named the new director of the Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Medical Services (GSCEMS) succeeding Brandon Remley who retires July 31.
Runyon was officially named director during the Scott County Fiscal Court meeting Thursday. He has been assistant director since Feb. 2017 under Remley.
“Chris brings a world of experience and leadership to the position and his commitment to training will help,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. “GSCEMS will continue their record of excellent service to the community.”
Runyon began his career in West Virginia and has worked in South Carolina and Lexington before coming to Scott County in 2017. He is a graduate from Wheeling Jesuit University in West V., and has a paramedic certification from Marshall University.
He has certifications from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the National Fire Academy and the South Carolina Fire Academy, as well as many other certifications.
“It’s an honor to serve,” Runyon said. “I’ve got big show to fill.”
Runyon will assume his new position Aug. 1, 2020.
