SADIEVILLE — A $1.5 million fiscal year budget was approved by the Sadieville City Commission at its meeting last week.
The budget for the upcoming 2021-2022 fiscal year is a total of $1,532,946.83. The first reading was unanimously approved at the commission’s May meeting, and the second reading approved at last week’s meeting.
A substantial portion of the budget is made up of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money and grants for specific projects, said Mayor Robert Wagoner.
“People might look at that and say ‘wow, that’s a lot of money,’ and it is, however a lot of those individual line items of revenue are specific to a certain project,” Wagoner said. “Grants, ARPA money, things like that, they’ll be earmarked just for specific types of spending. You won’t be able to use those on general expenses in the city.”
Of the $1.5 million budget, $93,766 is made up of ARPA funds that must be spent by 2024. These funds were part of COVID-19 relief efforts from the federal government. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the funds can be spend to support public health expenditures, address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
“The ARPA money has very stringent restrictions — a lot of restrictions on how you can spend that money,” Wagoner said. “I know we can use them for salaries for our police and our administrative people, but you can’t use them for like handyman services or general projects in the city. We can use the ARPA money for tourism, such as attractions at our park, but we can’t use it for everything.”
Still with the restrictions, Wagoner said what the ARPA funds can and cannot be used on “changes every week.”
“We’re still waiting on the final word from the treasury department on just exactly what we can spend this on,” he said.
Wagoner added that he did intend to use some of the ARPA funds on police salaries, as was done with the ARPA funds provided in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Additional revenue received by the City of Sadieville included $176,000 in intergovernmental revenues with Scott County, along with $15,000 of other intergovernmental revenue. There is also $185,000 of grant revenue, which may be used on a variety of projects, including the possible splash pad and kayak launch at Veteran’s Park and the Vine Street widening project.
The remainder of the breakdown in revenue is as follows:
— Property taxes - $28,911.46
— Insurance premiums - $65,739.58
— Fees, licenses, permits - $3,000
— Other revenue - $50,000
— Interest income - $6,101.17
All of these items in addition to ARPA and grant funds added up to $1,042,468.11. This combined with $490,478.72 of assets and infrastructure brought the total resources up to the $1.5 million total.
The city has appropriated $90,000 to general government, $90,000 to public safety, $20,000 to parks and recreation, $60,000 to streets and walkways, $50,000 to building and maintenance and $100,000 to capital improvements.
When calculating the total appropriations from the total fund balances, that leaves the city with $1,122,946.83 of resources over appropriations.
The city also put in an offer on the property located at 615 Pike Street near the city hall building, with the intention to demolish it for parking.
“We made an offer on that property and the property owner agreed to the price that we agreed on,” Wagoner said. “We are waiting now to get a clear title to that. Once that is done, we will be moving forward with the demolishing of that property. We will be tearing that down and trying to create some off-street parking. We don’t have any off-street parking right by city hall. You have to park up on Main Street and walk down, so that’ll be an added thing for the city to do for visitors.”
The accepted offer was for $75,000, but Wagoner said the city is awaiting the clear title and for a couple of liens that have to be cleared up on the seller’s end.
Wagoner also congratulated Commissioners Victor Stanley and Jennifer Epperson-Stanley for hosting Sadieville’s first fireworks show on the night of Sunday, July 4.
“It was phenomenal,” Wagoner said. “It wasn’t these little old things you’d do at Sunday school picnics. It was just like the big ones you’d have in Georgetown or Cincinnati. It was an hour of non-stop fireworks with music.”
The Stanleys paid for everything, and Victor was able to do a remote launch of the fireworks from his phone, Wagoner said.
“It’s the first time we have done fireworks for the Fourth of July that I have ever been aware of,” Wagoner said. “We’re planning to do it next year.”
The next regularly scheduled Sadieville City Commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 26.
