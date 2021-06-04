SADIEVILLE — Kentucky American Water awarded $5,000 to the City of Sadieville for a watershed clean-up and repair project on Vine Street and Angle Alley.
The money was awarded as part of the 2021 American Water Environmental Grant Program to Sadieville in partnership with Scott County Habitat for Humanity. The grant will be used to alleviate storm water run-off issues affected Vine Street and Angle Alley.
Mayor Robert Wagoner said it would be to “control” the water run-off from properties on the road and to address the “draining situation” on Angle Alley. Scott County Habitat for Humanity partnered with the city on the project because of a new habitat house going up in the area.
But this isn’t the only grant going toward fixing up Vine Street. Last month, the city was approved for a $180,000 grant by the Bluegrass Area Development District (ADD) for Vine Street renovations. This grant is an 80-20 matching grant, meaning Sadieville must pay 20 percent of the of the $180,000 total. This project in total will cost approximately $225,000.
However, these funds are being used to provide an extra connection to the back alley to incorporate an alternative entrance and exit for emergency vehicles, as well as widening one of the curves on the street.
“We will use the Kentucky American Water grant in conjunction with the Bluegrass ADD grant,” Wagoner said.
In May, Wagoner said the city had paid approximately $20,000 of its 20 percent match to the Bluegrass ADD grant on the design phase of the project. The city is working with the Frankfort-based engineering firm HMB on the project.
Vine Street has been a point of focus for Sadieville over the last several years after a fire that occurred shortly after Christmas in 2018 resulted in a house burning down.
“My catalyst that drove the whole issue was we need to be able to get emergency firefighting and ambulance service through that street because the street is so narrow,” Wagoner said. “We ran into a problem getting emergency services up there to fight a fire and the house burnt down just because that street was narrow and people were parked on the side of it.”
Following this incident, Wagoner said the project was able to go into the development because it was seen as a safety issue. Wagoner said the larger grant would go toward making sure the street was functional for emergency services.
“We’ll be able to get the street widened, we’ll institute some parking requirements and control and we’ll create some off-street parking for the people who live over there,” he said. “I think it will be a good thing.”
If things go according to plan, Wagoner said the entirety of the Vine Street project would begin before the end of summer.
“I would hope that we would be able to put it out to bid by the end of the month, and it’s required to be out for 15 days,” he said. “Then, we’ll come back and review the bid, pick a contractor, the commission will vote on it and then we’ll be able to get it started before August.”
Currently the city is working on scheduling a town hall meeting for all citizens to attend and hear more details about the project firsthand, as well as express any concerns they may have about the project. Wagoner said the commission and a representative from HMB will be in attendance. The meeting has not been officially scheduled, but Wagoner said it will be before the end of June.
Additionally, Kentucky American Water awarded $3,800 to Lexington-Fayette Urban County Parks and Recreation for the Southland Park Waterway Adventure Playground, in partnership with Friends of Wolf Run and the Southland Park Neighborhood Association.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.