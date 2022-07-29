SADIEVILLE – The Sadieville City Commission has approved their 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
The budget projects revenue generation of $673,811, in addition to cash reserves of $427,814 and other assets of $500,455. Revenue projections for property taxes, insurance premium taxes, fees, licenses and permits and intergovernmental revenues are consistent with prior years. The 22-23 budget shows $235,000 in grant revenue and $53,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. Sadieville has been allocated a total of $146,766 in ARPA funds, of which $17,970.60 has been spent on a trailer for the police department and employee premium pay.
Appropriations show modest increases from prior years for general government expenses, street maintenance, and building maintenance. General government expenses are budgeted at $100,000, up from $90,000 last fiscal year, building maintenance has increased to $50,000 from $40,000 two years ago, street and walkways increased $6,000 from $60,000 last fiscal year, and Parks and Recreation is budgeted at $20,000, up from $15,000 two years ago.
The budget shows $100,000 in capital improvements, which is consistent with prior years. Mayor Rob Wagoner said current capital improvement projects include the splash pad and improvements to Vine Street. Sadieville received a grant for $47,217 from the Land and Park Conservation Fund for the splash pad project at Veteran’s Park in May and the commission voted at their July 25 meeting to send plans for the splash pad out for bid.