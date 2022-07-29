1dkwVK.So.79.jpeg
SADIEVILLE – The Sadieville City Commission has approved their 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

The budget projects revenue generation of $673,811, in addition to cash reserves of $427,814 and other assets of $500,455. Revenue projections for property taxes, insurance premium taxes, fees, licenses and permits and intergovernmental revenues are consistent with prior years. The 22-23 budget shows $235,000 in grant revenue and $53,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. Sadieville has been allocated a total of $146,766 in ARPA funds, of which $17,970.60 has been spent on a trailer for the police department and employee premium pay.

