SADIEVILLE — Bids for the purchase of two properties were approved at a special-called meeting Monday morning by the Sadieville City Commission.
The city put out a bid on 612 Pike Street, which is a condemned property. Mayor Robert Wagoner said money was “allotted” to the property.
“It is a condemned building, and it’s right by city hall, the yellow house,” he said. “We plan to have it taken down and put in a parking lot for city hall to provide some off-street parking.”
The other bid was for Eagle Creek Baptist Church located at 123 Main Street. Wagoner said the city has plans for a community venue for the property.
“We’d like to make it a community center,” Wagoner said. “It would offer services for the community, like a medical facility for people to come and get medical services, almost like a walk-in clinic. We were wanting to have a place where we could make internet available for kids. People were also wanting to do different group projects, like ladies’ groups and activities.”
At this time, Wagoner said he’s “unsure” whether or not the city’s bids on the properties will be accepted, but he is hopeful.
Two other buildings were discussed, one of which was another condemned property located at 685 Pike Street. Wagoner said the city is awaiting a quote for abatement pricing to take the building down before making an offer.
The second building is the site of the old Sadieville Elementary School, which has been closed since 1990. The building is now condemned. However, Wagoner said Monday morning’s special-called meeting is the second one that owners have not showed up to discuss the property. During his conversations with the owners, he said they were hoping to gift the building to the city. He said the city is still interested in owning the property at this time.
The city also approved a $39,000 purchase of a new police vehicle for the Sadieville Police Department at the meeting. The new vehicle will be an upgraded model of the existing one, a Chevrolet Tahoe. The commission voted to lease the vehicle, which will cost approximately $4,000 every six months.
Despite the necessity for a new police vehicle, there were some hesitations about approving the purchase.
“I had a little reservation with it because that makes us two new vehicles and we’re only a part-time police force,” Wagoner said. “However, we’re recognizing that we may need to go to a full-time at one point in the near future.”
Wagoner added that the city has spent $5,000 on repairs for the existing vehicle in the last quarter, so a new vehicle was necessary. The decision to lease the vehicle rather than purchase was made because of the long wait times to buy vehicles, Wagoner said.
“If we did not get our name in the hat, we may not have anything available to us until 2024,” Wagoner said.
The city went on to approve the construction of a parking lot for Veterans Park. Wagoner said with all the development occurring at the park, including a potential splash bad, kayak launching dock and gazebo, the commission felt it was important to upgrade the parking.
“We have group events down there and our park is utilized quite often that it’s booked every weekend,” he said. “The pavilion, the shelter, playground equipment….we’re having issues with parking. We’re going to take the fence along the driveway and move it back 25 feet and put in a parking lot.”
This addition would accommodate 15 to 20 new parking spaces for the park, Wagoner said.
Currently, the commission is obtaining quotes for the project, which would include hiring someone to move the fence back and the cost of rock for the parking lot itself.
Other actions taken by the Sadieville City Commission include:
— Approved park fees.
— Approved purchase of filing cabinets for city hall.
The next regularly scheduled Sadieville City Commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.