SADIEVILLE — The first reading of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget of $1.5 million was approved by the Sadieville City Commission at its Monday night meeting.
While a full breakdown of the budget will not be made public until the second reading at next month’s commission meeting, it was revealed that the budget for the upcoming fiscal year is a total of $1,532,946.83. Following the reading, the commission then voted unanimously to approve the budget.
Mayor Robert Wagoner said the funds put the city in a very good position for the upcoming year.
“We’re sitting in a really, really, really good position for a city our size with all the project revenues that we’re going to go with here,” he said. “I think it’s a very respectful, dutiful, well-written budget. I think we’ll find ourselves able to do a lot of things.”
Although exact amounts were not released, it was said that tens of thousands of dollars were provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“We don’t know exactly how we’re going to be able to spend that, but we have some good thoughts on it,” Wagoner said. “We’re sitting really good right now.”
Wagoner added that any grant funding approved in the budget are included, as well as the city’s matching on any of those grants.
“Any special funds that we will receive on the grant will come out of that, so you can already look at our current appropriations that we have with cash on hand,” he said. “It’s already there.”
If passed, the budget will cover the fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. Following the reading and subsequent approval, Wagoner asked that the commission thoroughly review the budget and come back with any concerns between now and the second reading.
The commission then passed two resolutions relating to the sale of a property located at 856 Pike Street. The resolutions indicated the city’s intention to sell the property at public auction pursuant to Kentucky state statute and authorizes expenditures for an independent appraisal.
Wagoner then said he would reach out to some real estate contacts for the appraisal. However, if the public auction fails or doesn’t bring in near the appraisal value, the property will then go up for public sale.
“If it doesn’t bring what we want it to, we’ll take it back and then it would go to a listing into a realtor’s hands,” Wagoner said. “That’s the way we’re required to do it by state statues. It has to go to auction, but if it doesn’t go at the auction, it’ll go public.”
City Attorney Jason Obermeyer will be in charge of putting together the auction for the property, Wagoner said.
A previous lot on Cunningham Avenue that close to one-tenth of an acre sold for between $14,000 and 15,000 recently, Wagoner said. Because of this, Wagoner said he believes the property sale will go well for the city.
Commissioner Debra Stamper was approved to spend $900 on picnic tables and benches for Veteran’s Park. She also voiced concern about the potential merry-go-round that was ordered back in February for $2,409. Unfortunately, the merry-go-round will not arrive for 18 weeks, which Wagoner said has forced the city to look at other options.
“I talked with several municipalities Wednesday and I mentioned it to them, and some said they thought they may have one that they’re not using that we can purchase from there,” he said. “It might be something we can do that way, but if not, we’ll just wait.”
The idea of purchasing an Amish-style gazebo was also considered by the commission, which would not require construction. Wagoner said the city is currently working on pricing for it.
The city has a splash pad potentially coming to the park, which Wagoner said will only add to the already popular park. He said these purchases are a good investment in the community.
“Our parks have become incredibly popular,” he said. “If we get that splash pad and with 300 people there last Saturday night, you can just imagine what it’s going to be.”
The next Sadieville City Commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday June, 28.
