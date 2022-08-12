SADIEVILLE — Taking possession of the old Sadieville Elementary School property and constructing a splash pad at Veteran’s Park were the two topics discussed during a special meeting of the Sadieville City Commission Aug. 8.
The commission voted to move forward with foreclosing on the Sadieville Elementary School property by approving a $700 deposit to put the property up for auction. The city is one of several lien holders against the school property, which suffered extensive damage from a fire on May 30. The main school building was condemned by local officials for code violations in 2019, and Sadieville Mayor Robbie Wagoner said there are currently around $50,000 in liens against the property for unpaid property taxes and money the city has spent mowing and attempting to secure the building against trespassers.
Those liens are held by the city, as well as private parties.
The city plans to take possession of the property for the purpose of applying for a Brownfield grant to demolish the remaining structures and clean up the property.
“If we want to get it cleaned up and we want the Brownfield grant to do it, we have to own it,” said Wagoner.
The building was too badly damaged by the fire to restore, officials have said.
Brownfield grants are available through the EPA to non-profits and government entities to cleanup environmental hazards. Asbestos in the building materials, now more difficult to contain because of the fire damage, and buried gasoline tanks for busses, are some of many concerns with cleaning up the property to remove environmental hazards, which make the project qualify for a Brownfield grant.
By foreclosing on the property and putting it up for auction, the city can take possession of the property and clear the liens held by outside parties, said Attorney Jason Obermeyer. The purchase price of the property will go to satisfy lien holders as directed by the courts, but any remaining liens would be removed at that point allowing the new owner to move forward with cleanup, he said.
The school could be purchased by a private party, but officials believe that is unlikely because of the extensive work needed to bring it back to code and eliminate environmental hazards.
“It’s a money losing proposition for anyone who can’t get a grant from the federal government,” Obermeyer said.
A date for the auction has not been established.
The commission also voted to approve a bid of $122,684 from Bluegrass Recreation Sales and Installation, of Somerset, to construct a splash pad at Veteran’s Park. The city received a $47,217 matching grant from the state for the splash pad project. The bid from Bluegrass Recreation was the only bid received.