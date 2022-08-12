sadieville school

Sadieville Elementary was badly damaged by a fire on May 30.

 News-Graphic Photo By Elizabeth Morey

SADIEVILLE — Taking possession of the old Sadieville Elementary School property and constructing a splash pad at Veteran’s Park were the two topics discussed during a special meeting of the Sadieville City Commission Aug. 8. 

The commission voted to move forward with foreclosing on the Sadieville Elementary School property by approving a $700 deposit to put the property up for auction. The city is one of several lien holders against the school property, which suffered extensive damage from a fire on May 30. The main school building was condemned by local officials for code violations in 2019, and Sadieville Mayor Robbie Wagoner said there are currently around $50,000 in liens against the property for unpaid property taxes and money the city has spent mowing and attempting to secure the building against trespassers. 

