SADIEVILLE — The city of Sadieville hosted their “Meet the Candidates” forum on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The forum was used as an opportunity for residents and voters to hear candidates from city commission, new and old, speak and make their case for why they should receive their vote.
A few guests even stopped by, by way of Republican State Senator Damon Thayer, from Scott County, and State Representative Savannah Maddox.
Thayer said he was eager to get out and speak in front of live voters for the first time since the pandemic started.
Sadieville will have six candidates running for four positions in this upcoming election, which features City Commissioner, Streets Commissioner, Parks and Recreation Commissioner and Public Safety Commissioner up for election.
Public Safety Commissioner Brian Reese is seeking re-election, along with Parks and Recreation Commissioner Debra Stamper, Streets Commissioner Victor Stanley and Commissioner April Cannon.
Two newcomers will be seeking to get elected to city commission; Jennifer Halsey, who is a small business owner from Sadieville, and Jeanie Stanley, who is a part of the Sadieville events committee.
Election Day is Nov. 3 and the closest polling station to Sadieville is Northern Elementary.
