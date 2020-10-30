SADIEVILLE — The monthly city commission meeting in Sadieville was on Monday, Oct. 26. Among topics discussed, city officials discussed the possibility of postponing or canceling the city’s Halloween Trunk-or-Treat at Veteran’s Park. The postponement or cancelation all hinges on if Scott County is in the “red” zone for COVID-19 cases come Friday night. Scott County is currently in the “orange” zone for coronavirus cases. A decision will be before then.
—The city commission passed a motion to allow a contract to be put together for salting the roads for the 2020 winter season.
—The Sadieville hotspots have been a big hit and have received nothing but good feedback, according to Mayor Rob Wagoner. The city is projecting a profit of $3,200 for the upcoming month of November in regards to hotspot sales. The commission passed a motion to order yet another 100 hotspots for the city.
—The new skatepark in Sadieville is completely finished and has received positive response, according to Parks and Recreation commissioner Debra Stamper. The ramps have been painted a red color since installation.
—Parks and Recreation department for Sadieville has received a $1,500 grant.
—The commission tossed around the possibility of creating more parking at Veteran’s Park due to lack of space at the Park, especially since the new additions of the skate ramps.
—Sadieville is moving forward with the restoration of Main Street wall and will continue the process in phases.
Ian Teasley can be reached at iteasley@news-graphic.com.