SADIEVILLE - Sadieville Mayor Rob Wagoner went to the hospital over the weekend where it was determined that he had a mini stroke, according to city officials.
Wagoner was able to return home the same day and is doing well now, officials said.
It was not stated whether Wagoner will take any time away from the office or if there was a timeline for him to recover and return to the office.